World Bank working on $160bn Covid-19 relief package

Washington — The World Bank’s board is finalising a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to $160bn over the next 15 months, the development lender’s president David Malpass said on Thursday.

“The goals are to shorten the time to recovery, create conditions for growth, support small and medium enterprises, and help protect the poor and vulnerable,” Malpass said in a statement issued after a G20 leaders call on Thursday.

He added that the health crisis has hit close to home, as former World Bank US executive director Carole Brookins has died of Covid-19.