G20 holds emergency talks for united front against Covid-19

The US has close to 68,000 active cases and 1,050 deaths, and numbers are rising daily.

The global lockdown — which also hemmed in India’s huge population this week — tightened further on Thursday as Russia announced it was grounding all international flights, while Moscow’s mayor ordered the closure of cafés, shops and parks.

Tokyo’s millions of citizens have been told to stay home too, just days after the city was forced to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games for a year.

Tourism-dependent Thailand has shuttered its borders while China, where the disease was first detected in December, said it is drastically cutting international flights as imported cases threaten to cause a resurgence.

‘Encouraging signs’

European and leading Asian stock markets were back in the red amid fears of the economic impact on Thursday, despite US senators finally passing a gargantuan $2-trillion stimulus package.

“The G20 economies will experience an unprecedented shock in the first half of this year and will contract in 2020 as a whole,” ratings agency Moody’s said.

Singapore offered a major warning for the world, suffering its biggest contraction since the financial crisis during the first quarter; while France’s lockdown has slashed economic activity by a huge 35 %, its statistics office said.

But in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) offered a glimmer of hope, saying there were “encouraging signs” after Italy reported a lower rate of new infections. Italy has the highest death toll in the world with 7,503 fatalities as at Thursday, and nearly 75,000 total infections.

Though it has seen a slight drop in new cases in recent days, it is “still too early to say whether the pandemic is peaking” there, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge cautioned on Thursday.

In Britain, the National Health Service (NHS) said London’s hospitals are facing a “continuous tsunami” of seriously ill Covid-19 patients, despite a lockdown imposed this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country could be just a few weeks behind Italy’s curve.

And Spain, with the world’s second highest death toll after Italy, continues to suffer with the number surging to 4,089 on Thursday after 655 people died within 24 hours.

Blame game

Globally, the number of total infections, excluding recoveries, is closing in on half a million.

The disease has reach high-profile figures, including Britain’s heir to the throne Prince Charles, though Pope Francis reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus after a person in his residence was said to have contracted it.

Fears are now growing of a devastating wave of infections hitting developing nations, with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying as the G20 met that richer countries have to step up.

SA, the hardest hit country in Africa so far, is due to start a 21-day lockdown at midnight on Thursday. The Philippines announced that nine front-line doctors had died after contracting Covid-19.

Despite the calls for unity, the blame game grew between a Beijing eager to show it has curbed the crisis, and a White House criticised for its lacklustre response to the disease.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the G7 powers — which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are united against China’s “disinformation” campaign.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson infuriated Washington by suggesting that US troops brought the virus to Wuhan, the metropolis where it first emerged late last year. Scientists say the new coronavirus was first detected at a market that sold wild animals.

But even the G7 appeared divided after it failed to issue a joint statement, reportedly because of Pompeo’s insistence that it use the term “Wuhan virus” — a phrase medical professionals say it is stigmatising.

