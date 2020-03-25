Third of the world under lockdown after India joins in stay-at-home orders

New Delhi — India’s billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until 2021.

Financial markets soared after a catastrophic month as the US Congress looked set to pass a mammoth stimulus bill, joining the world’s central banks in combating the crisis with large cash injections.

US President Donald Trump voiced hope that the US would be “raring to go” by Easter, which falls on April 12 for most Christians, but despite his optimism, more governments are taking unprecedented action to stop potential virus-carriers going out and about.

India ordered its 1.3-billion people — the world’s second-biggest population — to stay at home for three weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “total lockdown” call doubled the number of people around the globe under some form of movement restriction to more than 2.6-billion people. “To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family ... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown,” Modi said in a televised address.

But China, where the new virus emerged in 2019, loosened tough restrictions on the 50-million people in its epicentre province of Hubei on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases. The city of Wuhan — the initial ground zero of the outbreak after it was initially detected at a market that sold wild animals for human consumption — will allow residents to leave from April 8.

Olympic hold

The pandemic has cut a swathe through the world’s sporting and cultural events, and on Tuesday claimed the biggest of them all: the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tried to sound an optimistic note, vowing that the rescheduled Games in 2021 would be “a testament to mankind’s defeat of the new virus”.

It marks the first time that the world’s biggest sporting event, set to open on July 24, has been delayed in peacetime.

Across the planet, the grim Covid-19 toll mounted further, with more than 18,200 deaths and 405,000 declared infections, half of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally.

The medical situation is still critical in Europe, where hardest-hit Italy had mixed news. The Mediterranean country’s death toll shot back up to 743 after two days of slight decline from a world-record peak of 793 on Saturday. But officially registered new infections rose just 8% for the second straight day.