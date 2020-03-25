Covid-19 has revived talk of a ‘universal basic income’

Stockton — The scoffed-at idea of paying everyone a basic income as machines take people’s jobs is getting a fresh look as a possible remedy for economies cratered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lambasted until recently as too costly or too “socialist”, paying people for simply being alive and trusting they will be productive has new support as jobs vanish.

The huge recovery package by the US Congress to offset the tremendous hit to the economy will move a step closer towards idea of a “universal basic income.” Aspiring Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang argued for it on the campaign trail, even as his opponents and economic pundits shot down the idea as idealistic and impossible to finance.

Now, with the US economy crippled as people hunker down at home, the likes of Republican senator Mitt Romney are raising the idea.

Peace of mind

A universal basic income (UBI) has been tested in the northern California city of Stockton for about a year, with 125 residents in a community considered economically disadvantaged getting monthly payments of $500 each to see whether it helps alleviate poverty.

Stockton is in a part of the state where agriculture dominates, and the city was so devastated by the 2008 financial crisis that it declared bankruptcy.

Preliminary results indicate people in the UBI experiment spend about 40% of the money on food.

Single mother Lorrine Paradela was able to cut back from two jobs to working just one, and manage unexpected expenses such as car trouble. “It’s a huge help,” Paradela said of the UBI programme. “This money gave me a little peace of mind.”

She recalled getting home after working two jobs with her mind racing, bills to pay, and relentless pressure to earn more money. “Sometimes, I would shop for food but only for my children, not for me.”