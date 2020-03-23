Why postponing the Olympics is not easy

Tokyo — The Tokyo Olympics appears to be creeping towards a postponement, an unprecedented and costly exercise that involves ripping up years of planning.

As International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told Germany's SWR: “Postponing the Olympic Games is not like moving a football game to next Saturday.”

Here are just some of the challenges:

Competition scheduling

As specialist website Inside the Games put it, the Olympics “gravitate around ... a four-year cycle. If you wake up and the sun is in a completely different place, there are going to be consequences”.

Much depends on the length of any postponement but shoehorning an Olympics into what is already a packed sporting calendar in 2021, for example, will be a logistical nightmare for both athletes, administrators and broadcasters.

One potential clash is the World Athletics Championships, currently scheduled for August 2021 in the US — a lucrative pay-day for athletes and TV networks.

Swimming is also scheduled to hold its World Championships in Japan from July 16 to August 1 2021.

Adding to the crowded schedule is football's European Championships, already postponed from 2020 to 2021.

Olympic legend Carl Lewis has put the case for holding the Summer Games in 2022 alongside that year's Winter Games in Beijing, creating a “celebratory Olympic year”.