How low-paid workers can’t afford the luxury of social distancing

Baby Devi has already lost 80% of her monthly earnings to the spread of the coronavirus — and the worst in India may be yet to come.

The 38-year-old mother of four, who cleans homes for a living, lost jobs with two of her three employers. Like many relatively well-off Indians, they’ve begun social distancing to fight the highly infectious virus.

For Devi, who is now taking home about $0.67 a day, her diminished earnings are as much of a concern as her living conditions. As India races to break the chain of transmission of the illness known as Covid-19, her family — who live in a cramped single room and share a bathroom and toilet with two other households — is among those most at risk.

“The situation has become so difficult,” Devi said by phone from the east of the capital Delhi. “Going out is a problem and staying at home is a problem.”

The quandary facing India’s informal workforce of 450-million people is one of the starkest examples of how social inequality threatens to undermine virus containment efforts about the world. From undocumented minimum-wage workers in the world’s richest postcodes to jobseekers flooding into swelling metropolises, the urban poor often have limited access to health care, no medical insurance and no financial safety net.

Devi’s is the story of more than one-third of India’s workers, part of the informal sector that contributes half of the GDP in Asia’s third-largest economy. The sector employs more than 90% of India’s total workforce — part of the more than 8.8-million households who live in slums spread across urban India.

Most of these men and women work for on average as little as $2 a day as plumbers, house help, garbage collectors, rickshaw pullers and street-side vendors. They don’t have the option to work from home, take time off or avoid public transportation to practice social distancing, which is helping save lives across the globe.

Locked down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation’s 1.3-billion people to follow a day-long quarantine on Sunday, when his government put in place sweeping lockdowns and transportation curbs in urban areas. All passenger and commuter trains were suspended until at least March 31. By Monday the country had reported 390 cases, including seven deaths. Many states began implementing curfew-like restrictions, including barring more than five people from assembling in public.

Even before the restrictions came into play, panic and fear were palpable among the daily wage earners who keep India’s cities rolling. Over Friday and Saturday, tens of thousands packed onto trains, risking possible infections in cramped conditions, so they could get back to the relative safety of their villages.

The restrictions will cause a “huge disruption to their livelihoods”, said Rajmohan Panda, additional professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, who has advised the Indian government as well as international organisations such as Unicef and the Gates Foundation. “Without the luxury of social security and insurance, the loss of income even if temporary will also affect hygiene and nutrition, thereby making them more susceptible to the virus.”