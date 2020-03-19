World

Torturous telly tries people’s patience as they ride out Covid-19 isolation

The virus is challenging traditional broadcasters more than the likes of Netflix and Amazon.com, which rely less on live programming and advert revenue

19 March 2020 - 12:53 Joe Mayes, Stefan Nicola and Angelina Rascouet
Picture: 123RF/JAKKAPAN JABJAINAI
Picture: 123RF/JAKKAPAN JABJAINAI

Prepare for lots of fake applause, canned laughter and repeats.

As coronavirus halts major live events and TV productions across Europe, broadcasters are struggling to keep their schedules full and entertaining for people now stuck at home.

It’s requiring some ingenuity and sleights of hand: in Germany, broadcaster ProSiebenSat. 1 Media is airing live hit show “The Masked Singer” without a studio audience, sprucing up the singing competition with audio of applause recorded during last week’s episode.

In the UK, long-running BBC soap opera “Eastenders” has been postponed and is effectively being rationed, cut from four episodes to two per week, so that existing programmes already filmed can last for “as long as possible,” the BBC said in a statement. In ITV’s rival soap opera, “Coronation Street,” kissing scenes have been banned.

The virus is challenging traditional broadcasters more than streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon.com, which are less reliant on live programming and advertising revenue, both of which have been badly hit. For example, the suspension of top-flight club soccer and postponement of Uefa’s Euro 2020 competition have left large gaps in the schedules of Comcast Corp’s Sky, ITV and France’s RMC Sport, owned by Altice Europe NV.

“It’s a perfect storm,” said John Turner, global head of media practice at management consultants Oliver Wyman. He said long-term production of shows will be shelved and broadcasters won’t be able to charge such high advertising rates when showing old library content.

Pan-regional broadcasters, such as Discovery’s Eurosport and Time Warner’s CNN, will also suffer as they tend to benefit from global tourism marketing and luxury brand ads, which have declined steeply due to the virus.

“It’s going to be ugly,” said Turner.

Sky is allowing viewers to freeze payments for sport subscriptions after the English soccer Premier League was put on hold. It will replace live games with feature programmes and archive footage. In France, RMC Sport will broadcast documentaries and famous old matches such as European Cup games to fill its scheduling gap, Herve Beroud, Altice Media’s deputy director-general in charge of news and sports, said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

“There’s no black screen, obviously,” Beroud said. “We have a large catalogue.”

Bloomberg

Coronavirus: The end of the office?

Many SA companies have resisted the idea of letting employees work from home. The coronavirus will force them to reconsider
Features
9 hours ago

Cape Town closures as coronavirus heads to town

Mayor Dan Plato has announced a slew of public places and public functions that are being closed down
National
1 day ago

Several motoring events cancelled due to coronavirus

Motorsport and motor shows are canned or postponed as SA goes into COVID-19 lockdown
Life
9 hours ago

Communicating in the time of coronavirus is costly

Perhaps network operators and fibre-to-the-home firms can use this opportunity to lower prices and offer better deals on internet connections
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in ...
World
2.
More African countries confirm first Covid-19 ...
World / Africa
3.
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine prototype on ...
World
4.
How the coronavirus has changed business
World
5.
Sobering study on Covid-19 has UK ramping up ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.