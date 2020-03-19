Is cupid (aka, dating apps) compatible with the coronavirus?

San Francisco/Madrid/Beirut — The night after Spain’s government ordered a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, 30-year-old Marcos got up the nerve to ask the woman he’d been messaging on Tinder for three days to visit him at home.

To his surprise, she accepted. Arriving in a taxi, wearing gloves and refusing to take the elevator, she hooked up with Marcos in his apartment before insisting he call her a cab before dawn to go home.

“First time ever a girl accepts to come to my apartment for the first date,” said the salesman, who Reuters agreed to identify by his first name. “I guess it will be my last pick-up before this all ends.”

As governments invoke emergency powers to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and social-distancing measures preclude meeting people in bars, cafés or restaurants, love — or at least lust — is still finding a way via dating apps.

While some users such as Marcos are meeting in person, many are romancing online because of the public health risks, often using in-app video chats.

“It used to be more ‘Hey looking for a hook-up’ and now it’s like, ‘Hey, maybe after coronavirus’,” said one Grindr user in Beirut in his 20s, who asked not to be identified because the app has been banned in Lebanon.

There has been no meaningful change in the number of people downloading dating apps in the US or globally, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. Bumble, a leading app, said usage has stayed steady and in line with seasonal trends, while Match Group’s OkCupid said it has seen an increase in usage among younger daters in big cities such as New York

“What we’re seeing on OkCupid is a real desire to connect. As more and more folks are working from home, cancelling all social plans, not travelling, some are already feeling lonely and a bit isolated,” said OkCupid marketing chief Melissa Hobley. “In many cities, coronavirus has become one of the top icebreakers in messages to matches.”

There are early signs that dating apps are, however, struggling to attract new users in countries that have moved into national lockdowns, which could become increasingly common around the world.

Installs of Match Group’s Tinder were down 37% in Spain and 41% in Italy last week compared to the previous week, according to Sensor Tower.

Health warnings

Health concerns about daters making the leap from virtual contact to physical hook-ups have prompted Grindr and Tinder to issue health warnings advising users to practise safe hygiene and wash their hands.

A Facebook spokesperson said Facebook Dating is planning notifications too, though it has not started showing them yet.

OkCupid stressed that people should not meet up in person during the coronavirus outbreak and, along with Bumble, are nudging people towards video chats.