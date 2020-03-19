Irish distillery turns gin into sanitiser

Drogheda — The gin stills of the Listoke Distillery have been repurposed in the fight against the coronavirus, producing precious hand sanitiser currently in vanishingly short supply across Ireland.

“Basically we’re actually using the same ingredients — so for all intents and purposes you could say it’s a very, very strong gin,” managing director and co-founder Bronagh Conlon told AFP.

“We would absolutely not recommend anybody to drink it.”

Staff at the distillery and gin school in Tenure, in eastern Ireland north of Dublin, originally began production of sanitiser with 64% alcohol, with the same aroma of juniper botanicals as their artisanal spirit, for in-house use.

But as the Covid-19 emergency escalated, they started selling bottles to the public for €10 (R187) each. They also donate bottles to frontline homelessness charities.

Conlon estimates they have sold 2,000 litres or 3,500 to 4,000 bottles of the product since Saturday, providing a vital boost to the fight against infection.

“It’s just a way that we can all help,” said Conlon, 55. “It’s absolutely uncharted waters for everybody.”

A welcome tonic

On Wednesday, staff worked frantically to serve customers at a hastily erected sales table stacked with sanitiser and gin, with supplies of the former nearly sold out.

“Keep warm with that gin, and keep clean with the hand sanitiser,” a staff member joked with one customer who bought a bottle of each.