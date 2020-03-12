US travel ban set to batter global airlines

Los Angeles/Washington/Brussels — The new US ban on foreign citizens entering the country if they have been in Europe in recent weeks will heap more pressure on airlines already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say, hitting European carriers the hardest.

The 30-day curb from Friday, which excludes Britain, Ireland and other countries outside the European Schengen passport-free travel area, are similar to those that went into effect targeting China on February 1. They come after the outbreak’s rapid spread across Europe and the US.

Combined with a fresh US State Department advisory asking citizens to reconsider the need to travel globally, the move could create chaos at dozens of airports across Europe as passengers attempt a last-minute rush to fly to the US before the ban takes effect.

As well as slashing arrivals, the move is set to decimate spending by European tourists in the US. There were 5.8-million arrivals from the biggest markets of Germany, France, Italy and Spain in 2018, according to US data, which said they spent nearly $22bn combined.

European Council president Charles Michel said on Thursday in a tweet that the EU will assess the travel ban, adding: “Economic disruption must be avoided.”

“Following the travel ban President Trump announced, we will assess the situation today,” Michel said. “Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, limit the number of affected people and support research,” he said.

The news of the ban sent shares in Asian carriers sliding during the region’s trading day, with analysts warning of a significant effect to come when European markets opened.

Flights from Europe can still operate to a limited number of US airports with enhanced screening under measures announced on Wednesday evening. But only US citizens, permanent residents and immediate family members will be allowed in, severely denting the passenger base and hurting the US tourism industry.

US President Donald Trump said the ban was needed because the country was entering a “critical time” in the fight against the virus, which has spread across the US and killed at least 30 people and infected 1,281.

“We made a life-saving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe,” Trump said in an address to the nation. “We will not delay.”

The ban stops movement of people, not goods, he later clarified on Twitter.