World

Greta Thunberg moves climate protests online due to coronavirus

The Swedish, teenage activist told her followers it is vital they listen to the advice of health experts

12 March 2020 - 11:47 Agency Staff
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

Stockholm — Greta Thunberg has urged climate campaigners to avoid mass protests as the new coronavirus spreads, but said her #FridaysForFuture movement would organise online strikes instead.

The Swedish activist warned her followers it is vital they listen to the advice of health experts who have advised people to avoid large public gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide, more than 68,000 of which have recovered, mostly in China, and killed more than 4,600, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre.

“We young people are the least affected by this virus but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society,” she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds.”

The 17-year-old has inspired millions of young people around the world by spearheading a movement since 2018 to demonstrate on Fridays in frustration at government efforts to tackle climate change.

She has now urged activists to “join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays — post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #SchoolStrike4Climate” — adding, “So keep your numbers low but your spirits high.” 

AFP

EU official in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus

The European Defence Agency confirmed that a male public servant returned from Italy on February 23 and subsequently tested positive
World
1 week ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Trump (old and entitled) vs Thunberg (the audacity of youth)

At Davos, Donald Trump opened his mouth long and often so as to better insert his foot, while Greta Thunberg told the world some truths they are ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Greta Thunberg slams climate change inaction

Young activist tells WEF gathering that very little has been done to deal with the crisis
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
US travel ban set to batter global airlines
World
2.
Movie mogul and #MeToo motivation Harvey ...
World / Americas
3.
Vladimir Putin may be in power for another 16 ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe gets new foreign currency trading system
World / Africa
5.
Mozambique suffers biggest increase in Islamic ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Putting climate change on school curriculums is imperative, says UN

World

Green budget needed to launch SA on new path of sustainability

Opinion

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: From the mouths of babes and rightly angry children

Opinion / Columnists

TONY LEON: Hot-air populists ice out the realities of a planet in crisis

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.