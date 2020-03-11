World

WHO is calling coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

The WHO no longer has a category for declaring a pandemic, except for influenza

11 March 2020 - 19:15 agency Staff
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak in Geneva Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak in Geneva Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) is characterising the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he said in Geneva.

The coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, has spread about the world, halting industry, bringing flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sporting events and concerts.

The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, its “highest level of alarm”, on January 30 when there were fewer than 100 cases of Covid-19 outside China and eight cases of human-to-human transmission of the disease.

Now there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, Tedros said, with the numbers expected to climb.

The WHO no longer has a category for declaring a pandemic, except for influenza.

WHO officials have signalled for weeks that they may use the word “pandemic” as an descriptive term but stressed that it does not carry legal significance. The novel coronavirus is not the flu.

Under its previous system, the Geneva-based agency declared the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak a pandemic. It turned out to be mild, leading to some criticism after pharmaceutical companies rushed development of vaccines and drugs.

US stocks plunged. The S& P500 tumbled more than 4%, wiping out Tuesday’s rally, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stared down a bear market after the WHO declaration and still no plans from President Donald Trump. The 10-year yield swung by almost 20 basis points before holding near 0.8%. Crude slumped towards $33 a barrel, while gold futures erased a gain.

Reuters, Bloomberg

AfCFTA’s first deal to go ahead, despite virus complications

While meetings to rubber stamp details of the African trade area agreement have been affected, its first trade is still scheduled for July 1
World
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE loses for second day as virus fear mounts

SA has recorded six new cases of the coronavirus as the all share fell 0.79% and the top 40 0.82%
Markets
3 hours ago

Act now or face a bloodbath, Wall Street urges governments as virus hits markets

Analysts call for central banks to cut rates and offer to buy risky assets
Markets
2 days ago

Italy vows to spend up to €25bn as Covid-19 closes the country

Italy has seen more than 600 deaths to the virus, and plans to let families temporarily suspend some mortgage and social tax payments
World
2 hours ago

MARK BARNES: Virus is a reminder that we need to attract capital to projects, not markets

As Covid-19 does its deadly work and other contagions take hold, capital should be poured in to empower the masses
Opinion
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL: One certainty in the uncertainty: there’s more pain ahead

Just when virus-hit markets thought things couldn’t get worse, the Saudis twist their knife in
Opinion
1 day ago

Empty eateries and stalled supplies — how coronavirus is hurting local businesses

Like many other countries, SA will pay heavily for the epidemic in lost trade and tourism
National
2 days ago

Traders brace for more volatility as virus and oil push JSE to worst one-day performance since 2008

Asian markets have plummeted as focus shifts to an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and oil has lost more than a third since Friday
Markets
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin may be in power for another 16 ...
World / Europe
2.
EU pledges €25bn fund to tackle coronavirus ...
World / Europe
3.
US shale oil now almost not worth drilling
World / Americas
4.
UK pledges £30bn in stimulus to fight coronavirus ...
World / Europe
5.
Movie mogul and #MeToo motivation Harvey ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Western Cape coronavirus patient in self-isolation

National

UK pledges £30bn in stimulus to fight coronavirus chaos

World / Europe

Business confidence slumps to 21-year low

Economy

Bank of England announces emergency interest-rate cut

World / Europe

Coronavirus to shrink global FDI flows by up to 15%, says UN

Economy

Cathay Pacific warns of dire effects of Covid-19 on revenue

Companies

Covid-19 concerns people in jobs that require close contact

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.