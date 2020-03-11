World

Russian parliament approves Vladimir Putin’s push for power

The constitutional changes would allow Putin to run for president again in 2024, something the current constitution forbids

11 March 2020 - 11:19 Andrew Osborn, Andrey Kuzmin and Alexander Marrow
A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'This is the legitimisation of power’s usurpation' near the Kremlin walls in central Moscow, Russia, on March 10 2020. Picture: AFP/DIMITAR DILKOFF
A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'This is the legitimisation of power’s usurpation' near the Kremlin walls in central Moscow, Russia, on March 10 2020. Picture: AFP/DIMITAR DILKOFF

Moscow — On Wednesday, the Russian lower house of parliament gave its definitive and overwhelming approval to constitutional changes that allow Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024, something the current constitution forbids.

The 450-seat State Duma voted in favour of the changes in a third and final reading by 383 votes. Nobody voted against, but 43 lawmakers abstained; 24 lawmakers were absent.

Putin, who has dominated the Russian political landscape for two decades as either president or prime minister, opened the door to the constitutional changes a day earlier, making an impromptu appearance in parliament.

In January, Putin unveiled a major shake-up of Russian politics and a constitutional overhaul, but is currently required by the constitution to step down in 2024 when his second sequential and fourth presidential term ends.

But addressing the State Duma on Tuesday, he gave his qualified blessing to a proposed change to the constitution that would formally reset his presidential term tally to zero.

If, as Putin’s critics suspect, the constitutional court gives its blessing to the amendment and it is backed in a nationwide vote in April, Putin could serve another two, back-to-back, six-year terms. Were he to do that, and his health and electoral fortunes allowed, he could stay in office until 2036 at which point he would be 83.

Kremlin critic and opposition politician Alexei Navalny has said he believes Putin will now try to become president for life.

Putin has not spelt out what his plans for the future are after 2024, but has said he does not favour the Soviet-era practice of having leaders for life who die in office.

The changes backed by the State Duma on Wednesday will now be reviewed by other parts of the Russian legislative branch, including by Russia’s upper house of parliament later on Wednesday. No opposition is expected.

Reuters

Vladimir Putin may be in power for another 16 years

Some argue that his constitutional changes mean he can simply disregard his current presidential terms under the new rules
World
19 hours ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s flawed but rudely defiant nemesis

Followed by ‘trolls ’ even to lunch, his brother once jailed and now jobless, spending years himself under house arrest — Navalny is angry and not ...
Life
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Vladimir Putin may be in power for another 16 ...
World / Europe
2.
EU pledges €25bn fund to tackle coronavirus ...
World / Europe
3.
US shale oil now almost not worth drilling
World / Americas
4.
Italy moves to lock down the entire country
World / Europe
5.
Boris Johnson defeats party rebels over Huawei’s ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin upbeat Russia can weather low oil prices

World

Putin and Erdogan agree to ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.