Act now to prevent global economic crisis, Christine Lagarde urges Europe

London — Europe risks a major economic shock echoing the global financial crisis unless leaders act urgently on the coronavirus outbreak, says European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde.

Signalling that her institution will take steps as soon as Thursday, Lagarde told EU leaders in a conference call late on Tuesday that without co-ordinated action Europe “will see a scenario that will remind many of us of the 2008 great financial crisis”, according to a person familiar with her comments.

With the right response, the shock is likely to prove temporary, she said.

Lagarde said her officials are looking at all their tools for Thursday’s policy decision, particularly measures to provide “super-cheap” funding and ensure liquidity and credit do not dry up, said the person, who declined to be identified.

Still, Lagarde emphasised that central bank measures can only work if governments throw their weight behind them too, with steps to ensure banks keep lending to businesses in affected areas, said the person.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Lagarde spoke hours before the Bank of England (BOE) became the latest central bank to take emergency action. It announced a 50 basis point interest-rate cut early on Wednesday, combined with measures to help keep credit flowing, and said it still has more policy space to act if needed.

BOE governor Mark Carney echoed Lagarde’s view that a proper response would help prevent a global recession.

“There is no reason for this shock to turn into the experience of 2008, a virtual lost decade in a number of economies, if we handle it well,” he said.