World economy watches and waits for China’s great reboot

Yet anecdotal reports from across China’s vast east-coast manufacturing heartland suggest much of the nation’s industrial capacity remains idle or is running at less than full capacity. Amid curbs on transport and strict anti-virus measures, the ‘resumption rate’ remains somewhere around 80% or lower.

A further risk is that because of the decline in new infections, the economy will restart and workers will return too soon.

Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Hong Kong University, warns of a possible second wave in China as business resume and people come back to work and mingle with one another. Large cities are also vulnerable to infections coming in from overseas through trade links.

“In other cities in China the total number of cases has been very low, and they are still vulnerable to an epidemic,” Cowling said.

There’s also mistrust over China’s official statistics, which have been repeatedly revised through the course of the outbreak, including an extraordinary addition of nearly 15,000 cases of infection on February 13. It’s changed the definition of what is a confirmed case of infection multiple times.

Coronavirus spread in China slows sharply but doubt remains

In this uncertain environment, officials also face a difficult task in deciding how to calibrate stimulus without once again loosening what have been tight reins on borrowing; with total debt now heading toward three times the size of the economy, financial stability has been a top priority.

An aggressive stimulus package could involve bigger interest rate cuts than the small tweaks to market rates already enacted, a flush of liquidity via lower bank reserve ratios, and a combination of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Yet much of that was already expected for this year even before the virus hit, as the economy was already in a long-term slowdown.

The outlook for infrastructure spending in particular is clouded by a lack of suitable large-scale projects — China already has the world’s largest high-speed rail network — and funding constraints at the local level.

In short, the design of a stimulus package is much harder than it used to be.

Nevertheless, China’s economy is in danger of being hit from both sides as the rest of the world economy wobbles too, according to David Loevinger, a former China specialist at the US treasury and now an analyst at fund manager TCW Group Inc in Los Angeles.

“China needs even more stimulus since it’s now being hit by both a domestic and external shock,” said Loevinger.

Bloomberg