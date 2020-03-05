Turkey’s new world order ideas in hard clash with reality

Since the botched coup attempt of July 2016, a widespread scepticism of the US has pushed Turkish policymakers to conceptualise a world order where Ankara would carve out a sizeable degree of strategic autonomy from the West — despite Turkey’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato). This line of thinking has led to a burgeoning relationship with Russia, crowned by the purchase of the S-400 missile-defence system.

But the escalating conflict over Idlib, where Turkey is seeking to protect its zone of influence against the advance of the Russian-backed Syrian army, has put the feasibility of this vision to the severest of tests.

The hard clash with reality came with the shocking loss of 34 Turkish soldiers to a joint attack by a Syrian and Russian squadron. Ankara’s reaction has been to seek the political solidarity of its Nato allies. A few hours after the incident, Turkey called for consultations under article 4 of the treaty. Timely Western support was important for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss the fate of Idlib.

But even beyond the political context, the struggle for Idlib has demonstrated in many other ways the benefits to Turkey of its Nato membership. The success of the counteroffensive carried out by Turkish forces after the air strikes against its troops is closely related to a Nato-enabled military posture and Ankara’s participation in the Euro-Atlantic defence ecosystem.

One key example is the way the Turkish army has capitalised on network-centric warfare assets against stand-alone Syrian army units. A single Turkish F-16 was able to down two Syrian Su-24 jets, not in a dogfight but beyond visual range. An airborne early-warning and control (Awac) aircraft acquired the targets, relayed the location and other critical information in real time to the F-16 through the Nato standard Datalink. This information was then relayed to the F-16’s air-to-air AMRAAM missiles as they headed towards their targets.

This level of interoperability, coupled with the ability to take full advantage of the network-centric features of strike assets, has given the Turkish army a clear advantage over rival forces in northwest Syria. Turkey’s battlefield advantage even extended against Syria’s modern Pantsir air-defence systems, supplied by Russia. Turkish armed drones have been able to take out these assets with the help of advanced electronic warfare systems.

The next phase of the conflict over Idlib will be shaped by the sustainability of any ceasefire emerging from the Erdogan-Putin meeting in Moscow. But in reality, there is little likelihood that a ceasefire will turn into permanent peace. Turkish and Russian goals in Idlib are irreconcilable. Moscow wants to hand over the control of the territory to the Syrian regime; Ankara wants to maintain its presence there, to prevent the aggravation of a humanitarian disaster, but also as leverage for the negotiations eventually over a political settlement in Syria.

Complicating the equation is the issue of Turkey’s proxy groups, some of them linked to jihadi entities, which are considered by Russia and the Syrian regime as terrorists. Idlib’s future will be shaped by these continuing disagreements, and the Turkey-Russia dispute will remain prone to new conflicts.

As a result, Turkish policymakers may be forced to review their position on Turkey’s fast-expanding military co-operation with Russia. Of key importance will be the fate of the S-400. It is difficult to imagine that Ankara would fully operationalise this system, triggering US sanctions, at a time when the relationship with Russia has entered a conflictual phase, at least over Syria.

But whether Turkey will take the next step and mothball this strategic weapons system to totally eliminate the threat of sanctions is still unclear. More certain is the emerging appreciation in Ankara of the risks of half-baked attempts at strategic autonomy in a region where the threat environment militates for Turkey’s stronger attachment to the institutions of transatlantic security.

• Ulgen is the executive chairman of Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM and a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels.

Bloomberg