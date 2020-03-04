World

Pets quarantined in Hong Kong as first human-to-animal transmission recorded

The Pomeranian, whose owner was infected, has a ‘low level’ of coronavirus infection

04 March 2020 - 17:05 agency staff
A Buddhist monk wears a protective mask at the Po Lin monastery in Hong Kong. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
A Buddhist monk wears a protective mask at the Po Lin monastery in Hong Kong. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG

Hong Kong — The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission, authorities said on Wednesday.

The dog, which belongs to a 60-year-old female patient, had repeatedly tested “weak positive” for the new coronavirus since Friday, when it was quarantined at an animal centre.

The city’s agriculture, fisheries and conservation department (AFCD) said repeated tests suggest the dog — a Pomeranian — has “a low-level of infection”.

The AFCD said experts from universities and the World Organisation for Animal Health have unanimously agreed that “it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission”. The Pomeranian has not shown any coronavirus symptoms the AFCD said.

All pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined for 14 days, starting on Friday. Two dogs are already in isolation.

The other dog in quarantine belongs to a second coronavirus patient that tested negative for the virus once and will be tested again before its release. Authorities said it will continue to closely monitor the Pomeranian and return it to its owner when it tests negative for the disease.

Hong Kong has confirmed 102 cases of the new coronavirus in humans, with two deaths earlier this month.

AFP

Coronavirus cripples Africa’s safari industry

Some tour operators report losing as much as 75% of the business they normally receive in February and March
World
2 hours ago

Iran’s ministers are down with coronavirus with the country’s death toll now at 77

The original deputy health minister admitted he had tested positive a day after he had coughed during a news conference
World
1 day ago

Travel industry all but felled as coronavirus takes off and people stay put

At stake is the $1.7-trillion in revenue that international tourism generated in 2018, according to the UN World Tourism Organisation
World
3 hours ago

Coronavirus death toll surges past 3,000 globally as cases soar

Virus has infected more than 88,000 people and spread to more than 60 countries
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus is breaking out everywhere. Can we ...
World
2.
Zambia signs deal with China Railway worth $825m
World / Africa
3.
Fed delivers emergency rate cut amid virus threat
World / Americas
4.
Iran’s ministers are down with coronavirus with ...
World / Middle East
5.
Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?
World / Africa

Related Articles

US Fed in emergency rate cut to mitigate coronavirus risk

World / Asia

BOE speaks about the fiscal way forward and coronavirus

World / Europe

SA’s farming exports to Asia likely to fall due to coronavirus

National

EU official in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus

World / Europe

EDITORIAL: Fresh round of stimulus may not be a cure for coronavirus

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.