Monetary policy is not right tool to tackle coronavirus fallout, Sweden says

Stockholm — The central bank of Sweden shouldn’t follow its peers and attempt to tackle the fallout of the coronavirus with monetary easing, according to its newest board member.

“As it stands today, I don’t feel that we can effectively improve the situation by making monetary policy more expansionary,” Riksbank deputy governor Anna Breman told reporters in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Breman spoke shortly before the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-point interest-rate cut in a bid to protect the US economy from the spread of the virus. Other central banks across the globe have signalled preparedness to act in response to the coronavirus, sparking a rebound in global stocks.

The Riksbank ended half a decade of negative rates in December despite a slowdown in the Swedish economy. Since then, some policymakers have signalled they’d rather expand an existing bond-purchase programme than once again resort to sub-zero rates, should there be a need for easing.

The Riksbank is “obviously prepared to act if the situation worsens”, Breman said. But monetary policy seems not to be the right tool to tackle the challenges posed by the virus, which have mainly entailed disruptions to the supply side, she said.

It’s a view that some economists are challenging as the fallout of the virus spreads.

“While it is true that the coronavirus originally was a supply side shock, it is now likely transforming into a major demand side shock,” Swedbank economist Par Magnusson said in a note on Tuesday. “If companies are unable to produce and ship goods due to a lack of components, material and transportation, there will likely be layoffs of personnel.”

Breman said the Riksbank has more tools than just the repo rate if policymakers need to act, including the option of providing extra liquidity to support financial stability.

“We have a lot of different measures that we can use,” she said. “We can cut the repo rate back below zero, we can broaden our bond purchases, we can make currency market interventions, we can provide loans to companies via banks, and we can use forward guidance, so there is a lot we can do.”

