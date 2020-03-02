UN commission says Russia and Turkey might have committed war crimes

syriaGeneva — Russia killed civilians in air strikes in Syria and rebels allied to Turkey carried out murder and pillage in Kurdish areas, UN investigators said on Monday — actions it said could amount to war crimes by both Moscow and Ankara.

A report by a UN commission, covering the period from July, 2019 to February 2020, found that Russia conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August.

“In both incidents, the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective, amounting to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas,” it said.

It also described abuses by rebels allied to Turkey during an assault on Kurdish-held areas, and said that if the rebels were acting under the control of Turkish military forces, those commanders may be liable for war crimes.

The UN investigators, led by Paulo Pinheiro, called for ensuring accountability for a “multitude of violations”.