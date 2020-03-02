World

UN commission says Russia and Turkey might have committed war crimes

The report found Russia conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August

02 March 2020 - 14:10 Stephanie Nebehay
An image grab taken from a video released on March 1, 2020, by the Turkish defence ministry shows an airstrike by the Turkish military on Syrian regime positions. Syria's army Sunday downed a Turkish drone over northwest Syria after it threatened "enemy" aircraft violating its airspace over deadly Turkish drone strikes, state media said. State news agency SANA said the unmanned aircraft was shot down near the town of Saraqeb, publishing footage of the alleged plane tumbling down from the skies in flames. Picture: AFP/HANDOUT
An image grab taken from a video released on March 1, 2020, by the Turkish defence ministry shows an airstrike by the Turkish military on Syrian regime positions. Syria's army Sunday downed a Turkish drone over northwest Syria after it threatened "enemy" aircraft violating its airspace over deadly Turkish drone strikes, state media said. State news agency SANA said the unmanned aircraft was shot down near the town of Saraqeb, publishing footage of the alleged plane tumbling down from the skies in flames. Picture: AFP/HANDOUT

syriaGeneva — Russia killed civilians in air strikes in Syria and rebels allied to Turkey carried out murder and pillage in Kurdish areas, UN investigators said on Monday — actions it said could amount to war crimes by both Moscow and Ankara.

A report by a UN commission, covering the period from July, 2019 to February 2020, found that Russia conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August.

“In both incidents, the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective, amounting to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas,” it said.

It also described abuses by rebels allied to Turkey during an assault on Kurdish-held areas, and said that if the rebels were acting under the control of Turkish military forces, those commanders may be liable for war crimes.

The UN investigators, led by Paulo Pinheiro, called for ensuring accountability for a “multitude of violations”.

How Syria’s Idlib has become the site of an unfolding humanitarian disaster

The civil war has left at least 500,000 people dead, forced half the population from their homes and pushed millions to seek refuge in the Middle ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The report blamed Russia for a strike in the city of Maarat al-Numan on July 22, when at least 43 civilians were killed. Two residential buildings and 25 shops were destroyed after at least two Russian planes left Hmeimim air base and circled the area.

Weeks later, an attack on the Haas compound for displaced killed at least 20 people, including eight women and six children, and injured 40 others, the report said.

“Based on the evidence available, including witness testimonies, video footage, data imagery as well as reports by flight spotters, flight communication intercepts and early warning observation reports, the commission has reasonable grounds to believe that a Russian aircraft participated in each incident described above,” it said.

The report also called on Turkey to investigate whether it carried out in an air strike on a civilian convoy near Ras al Ain that killed 11 people last October. Turkey has denied a role in the strike, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, said was conducted by Turkish air craft.

A surge in fighting in northwest Syria has uprooted one-million civilians since December. Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes over Idlib on Sunday and struck a military airport well beyond its front lines in a sharp escalation of its military operations following the death of dozens of Turkish soldiers last week.

Reuters

Russian deploys warships after Turkey soldiers killed

Tensions increase between the two countries as Russia says the troops had been among ‘terrorists’
World
3 days ago

Syrians fleeing war find homes below ground or near graves

The violence has forced 900,000 Syrians to flee their homes or shelters; more than half of them children
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus death toll surges past 3,000 globally ...
World
2.
Commodities pile up in China as coronavirus ...
World / Asia
3.
Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe power tariff hike sparks fears of more ...
World / Africa
5.
Europe braces for worsening economic prognosis ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

How Syria’s Idlib has become the site of an unfolding humanitarian disaster

Opinion

Passenger plane comes under fire from Syrian air defences

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.