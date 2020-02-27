The financial industry prepares itself for coronavirus pandemic

London/Hong KongNew York — It sounds like advice for averting Wall Street deals: Don’t travel. Don’t meet clients. Don’t even shake hands.

Yet those instructions are now flowing through the global financial industry as the coronavirus spreads. On a growing number of continents, banking and investing professionals are preparing for the possibility that they will soon be working from home. Industry conferences for drumming up business are thinning out, moving online or facing cancellation. Sales of some new securities are sputtering.

Behind the scenes, bank leaders are dusting off regulatory plans for keeping “critical operations” open through a potential pandemic. Some describe things such as how far apart to move traders along desks, or how many may work remotely. Bank branches may be able to keep their counters open, thanks to the bulletproof glass meant to stop robberies.

Financial firms that normally take pride in touching industries around the world are realising they will be on all the front lines if governments fail to contain the virus. As outbreaks worsen in parts of Asia and pop up across Europe, bankers from top financial hubs to mid-size cities are trying to re-invent on the fly how they’ll do business, anticipate how central banks may react, and assess their clients’ preparedness and potential needs.

“I’ve spent the last two days in front of customers and I’ve gotten 10 different views on what’s gonna happen, from ‘buckle down, this is gonna be a six-month period of time’ to ‘this is an overreaction’,” said Ted Swimmer, head of capital markets at Citizens Bank. “I just don’t think there’s a playbook for what these things are.”

Attendees at a derivatives conference in Frankfurt, where Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke spoke, had their body temperature measured by an infrared camera to check for symptoms. The organisers, a unit of Deutsche Börse, noted that guests who traveled from China are obliged to respect a two-week quarantine

Venture capitalists are also taking precautions. Sequoia Capital elected to relocate an annual meeting that had been planned for New Delhi, said a person familiar with the matter. The new locale is in Half Moon Bay, California, about a 30-minute drive from the firm’s headquarters. The change was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Andreessen Horowitz, another top venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, recently posted a sign at its offices discouraging handshakes, citing the virus.

Of course, executives working in Europe and the US are only now confronting a situation that took shape in cities around China almost a month ago. In hubs such as Hong Kong, denizens of the financial industry are all too familiar with working from home while their kids pass time in the background.

Dark humour

Now, in a growing number of countries across Asia, firms are banning non-essential travel and starting to take more drastic measures. In South Korea, where authorities are trying to contain the largest outbreak outside China, banks including UBS Group and Citigroup have begun to split workers among different locations to ensure business can continue.