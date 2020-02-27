World

South Korea launches faster, safer, drive-through virus testing

With long queues at clinics adding to the threat of infection, being tested in your car makes sense

27 February 2020 - 14:50 Hyonhee Shin
Workers spray disinfectant at a store on Munjeong-dong Rodeo Street in the Songpa district of Seoul, South Korea, on February 27 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SEONGJOON CHO
Workers spray disinfectant at a store on Munjeong-dong Rodeo Street in the Songpa district of Seoul, South Korea, on February 27 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SEONGJOON CHO

Seoul — From inside his car, a driver is checked for any fever or breathing difficulties by medical staff in protective clothing and goggles who lean in through the window at a new drive-through coronavirus clinic in South Korea.

He drove off after the brief test showed he was clear.

Others queuing in their vehicles in the city of Goyang were instructed to stop briefly to submit a sample of secretions for closer examination, with the entire procedure taking less than 10 minutes.

“I initially went to a community health centre and had to wait more than one hour, so this is easier and faster,” the first driver told local broadcaster YTN.

None of the drivers nor medical workers gave their names, the stigma of even being tested making people cautious.

A growing number of local governments in South Korea are launching the roadside testing facilities this week, as demand soars for checks and increasing waiting times raise the risk of infection.

South Korea reported 505 new cases on Thursday, marking its largest daily jump since the first patient was confirmed on January 20, and taking the national tally to 1,766, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The temporary testing facility in Goyang, about 16km northwest of capital Seoul, was opened on Wednesday at a public parking lot as more than 100 residents seek to get tested every day, the city said in a statement.

Goyang has not been badly hit so far, with just four patients, but sudden and rapid surges in infections in recent days have stoked fears of a nationwide transmission.

The majority of cases in South Korea are from the southeastern city of Daegu, the location of a church at the centre of the country’s outbreak, which has also opened a drive-through facility.

Other cities, including Incheon and Sejong, have launched their own drive-through testing clinics, while others plan to introduce one in the near future.

The facilities can cut testing time by as much as a third, officials said.

Kim An-hyun, chief of the Goyang community health centre, told local broadcaster MBC, “Here we can test many people within a short period of time in a less crowded manner, and there are lower risks of infection because it’s done inside the car.”

Reuters

Coronavirus leads to earnings plunge for AB InBev

AB InBev is betting on a rebound later in 2020, but the lower end of the forecast of 2%-5% would be the weakest growth in four years
Companies
5 hours ago

SA doing well in fight against coronavirus, says Chinese diplomat

Consul-general Lin Jing hails the government’s strategy as more countries report first cases of the virus
National
1 day ago

First to spread coronavirus, China may be first to restart oil refineries

The epidemic seems to be coming under control, allowing the country to eke out global oil demand growth
Opinion
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
China now has more billionaires than US and India ...
World
2.
Coronavirus is breaking out everywhere. Can we ...
World
3.
US warns of pandemic as coronavirus spreads to ...
World
4.
Zimbabwe celebrates Mugabe holiday amid divisions ...
World / Africa
5.
Brazil confirms first coronavirus case, Europe ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Number of new coronavirus infections now higher outside China than inside

World

Coronavirus spurs ‘crazy amount of requests’ for private jets

Life

THE LEX COLUMN: Coronavirus gives pharmaceutical sector a headache

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.