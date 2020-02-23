Italy quarantines towns, South Korea on virus ‘high’ alert

The number of cases in the country rose to more than 100, the president of the northern Lombardy region said on Sunday.

Italy became the first European country to report one of its nationals had died from the virus on Friday, followed by a second death on Saturday. Both were elderly people.

The government was weighing “extraordinary measures” to halt further infections, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

South Korea is raising the nation's alert to its “highest” level, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday after the number of infections nearly tripled over the weekend to 602.

Led by an outbreak cluster in a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu, South Korea now has the most infections outside China — apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

“The next few days will be crucial,” Moon said after a government meeting on the virus. "The government will raise the alert level to the highest level according to experts' recommendations.”

Moon did not specify what those measures may include.

South Korea reported 169 new cases and three deaths on Sunday, taking the countrywide fatality toll to five.

More than 300 cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus sect in Daegu with about 9,300 members either quarantined or asked to stay at home, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 1,240 have reported symptoms.

The new cases also included a Samsung Electronics employee at a plant in Gumi city, leading the tech giant to suspend operations there until Monday.

'Extraordinary measures'

China reported another 97 deaths in its daily update on Sunday, taking its total to 2,442, plus 648 new infections. Nearly 80,000 people have been infected worldwide, the vast majority in China.

President Xi Jinping described the spread as the country's “largest public health emergency” since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.

The outbreak in China remains concentrated in the city of Wuhan — locked down exactly one month ago — where the virus is believed to have emanated from a live animal market in December.