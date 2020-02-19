Turkey lowers its key interest rate for a sixth time

Istanbul — Turkey’s central bank lowered its key interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 10.75% as expected on Wednesday, its sixth consecutive rate cut and the smallest so far in an aggressive easing cycle, which analysts said is nearing its end.

The bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate from 11.25%, pushing real rates deeper into negative territory for locals with lira deposits after year-on-year inflation rising to 12.15% in January.

“Considering all factors affecting the inflation outlook, the committee decided to make a more measured cut in the policy rate,” the bank said in a statement after its monetary policy meeting.

It said the course of inflation is considered to be broadly in line with year-end projections. In its latest inflation report, it forecast inflation to drop to 8.2% by the end of the year.

In a Reuters poll, the median forecast was for a 50bps cut. A rate increase was not among the forecasts, which ranged from no change to a 75bps cut in the benchmark rate.

“It is clear they are getting near the end of the cycle, partly because we have started to see more concern about the lira weakening, and the current account deficit is starting to widen,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

He said the statement indicated that the bank is starting to be concerned about the pick-up in credit growth but said he expects it to cut a bit further given government pressure, unless the lira depreciates sharply.

“We are concerned that Turkey will return to the same trend of lower interest rates, rapid pick-up in credit growth, then a period of GDP growth, but later the current account deficit widens, which leads to the lira weakening,” Jackson said.