Russia warns Turkey after Erdogan threatens ‘imminent assault’

Istanbul — Turkey and Russia exchanged warnings on Wednesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened an “imminent” operation in Syria to end the regime’s brutal assault on the last rebel enclave.

Syrian aid workers called urgently for a ceasefire and international help for nearly 1-million people fleeing the Russia-backed regime’s onslaught in northwestern Idlib province — the biggest wave of displaced civilians in the nine-year conflict.

Turkey, supporter of some rebel groups in Idlib, has been pushing for a renewed ceasefire in talks with Russia, which backs the Syrian regime. Ankara is eager to prevent another flood of refugees into its territory adding to the 3.7-million Syrians it already hosts.

The Syrian NGO Alliance said displaced people are “escaping in search of safety only to die from extreme weather conditions and lack of available resources”.