Australian pension funds turning green at investors’ insistence

Melbourne — Taking a passive stance on climate change isn’t something Australia’s A$2.9-trillion ($2-trillion) pension industry can get away with for much longer.

After deadly wildfires razed an area the size of England, custodians of the nation’s retirement savings are being asked to take more direct steps to combat global warming. Environmental activists and funds’ own members say the common practice of staying invested in the biggest polluters to exert influence isn’t sufficient, putting firms under mounting pressure to either divest or significantly cut exposure to offending companies.

Outside of Australia, change is happening faster. Last month, BlackRock said it would exit debt and equity investments in thermal coal producers across its active portfolios. Last week, Europe’s largest pension fund, Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, pledged that its investments would be climate-neutral by 2050, while UK’s Brunel Pension Partnership in January threatened to fire managers that fail to curb exposure to climate change and position for a low-carbon economy.

“We’ve seen a spike in Australians connecting the bushfires to climate change, then to how they’re investing their money,” said Simon O’Connor, CEO of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia. “The onus is on funds to set really strong, quantifiable targets and then demonstrate they’re moving in the direction of meeting those targets.”

The world’s fourth-largest pension pool has, to date, resisted meaningful change. While funds pepper their corporate reports with sections on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and appoint ESG heads, they’ve steadfastly held on to positions in climate-change offenders, such as Glencore and Whitehaven Coal.

Voting stick

The belief is that by staying invested, funds can pressure companies to start changing their practices. There’s also always the threat of voting against company directors at AGMs if progress isn’t made.

That’s an approach Boston-based money manager State Street has adopted, recommending board members of firms that have been “consistently underperforming” peers in the asset manager’s ESG scoring system not be reinstated.

State Street has also taken aim at activist shareholders that create confusion for investors without tackling material issues for long-term stakeholders, a sentiment Australia’s pension funds share. But in Australia, funds’ environmental local voting record is poor, according to international corporate governance specialists Proxy Insight.

Among asset managers with at least $10bn under management, only VicSuper supported all climate-change resolutions during the 2018/2019 annual meeting season. Funds including IOOF Holdings, UniSuper, Retail Employees Superannuation Trust and Equipsuper failed to vote for any resolutions, while those including AMP, First State Super and Sunsuper supported 50% or less.