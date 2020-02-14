World

African Development Bank counters ‘misleading’ World Bank comments

The head of the World Bank says the AfDB lends too much and too quickly to emerging markets, which the AfDB says is not ‘fact-based’

14 February 2020 - 11:16 David Lawder
World Bank group president David Malpass. Picture: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
World Bank group president David Malpass. Picture: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Washington — On Thursday, the African Development Bank (AfDB) pushed back against World Bank president David Malpass’s comments that it and similar regional development banks were contributing to emerging-market debt problems, saying that his criticism is “misleading and inaccurate”.

Malpass said at a World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt forum on Monday that the AfDB is “pushing large amounts of money into Nigeria, SA, and others without the strongest programme to sustain it and push it forward”.

He said the AfDB, the Asian Development Bank, and official export credit agencies have a tendency to lend too quickly, worsening challenging debt problems in emerging-market countries.

The AfDB said Malpass’s statement is “inaccurate and not fact-based. It impugns the integrity of the AfDB, undermines our governance systems, and incorrectly insinuates that we operate under different standards from the World Bank”.

The Abidjan, Ivory Coast-based development lender said it provides a strong governance programme for its regional member countries that focuses on sustainable financial and debt management, transparent natural resources management, and mobilisation of domestic resources.

The bank said it has spearheaded the issuance of local currency financing to several countries to mitigate foreign exchange risks, while helping countries improve tax collection and directing pension assets into infrastructure development.

“The AfDB co-ordinates lending activities, especially its public-sector, policy-based loans, closely with sister international financial institutions (notably the World Bank and the IMF),” it said, adding that it relies on the IMF and World Bank debt sustainability analyses in crafting its financial assistance to low-income countries.

Reuters

Poverty and inequality remain rife in Africa despite steady growth

African Development Bank report says only about a third of countries on the continent achieved inclusive growth in recent years
World
1 week ago

Africa’s public debt levels are worrying, central banks warn

To pay for infrastructure and public servants’ wages, African governments have tapped debt markets like never before to take advantage of investors’ ...
World
1 week ago

Development Bank comes to SAA’s rescue with R3.5bn loan

The loan ensures the airline keeps flying and ends a frantic month-long search for funds
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Botswana plans to complete new deal with De Beers ...
World / Africa
2.
African Development Bank counters ‘misleading’ ...
World
3.
Pompeo makes first trip to Africa amid ...
World / Africa
4.
Namibian first lady pledges to bequeath all her ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Uganda to borrow $118m from China for roads

World / Africa

Samancor cutbacks follow lawsuit

Business

Zimbabwe far behind in repaying debt, says African Development Bank

World / Africa

SOLA DAVID-BORHA: States of opportunity are burgeoning across Africa

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.