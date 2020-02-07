World

Passenger plane comes under fire from Syrian air defences

The plane made an emergency landing at a Russian-controlled air base, with Syria saying it was responding to Israeli strikes

07 February 2020 - 12:09 Andrey Kuzmin and Alexander Marrow
Picture: 123RF/ROBERT HOETINK
Moscow — A passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria on Thursday after coming under fire from Syrian air defences, Russia said on Friday.

The Syrian forces were responding to Israeli strikes on targets in Syria, defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said, quoted by Interfax and other Russian agencies.

The incident took place a month after a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran later said its forces had shot it down unintentionally due to human error.

The Syrian defence ministry said on Thursday it had intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus that were fired at military targets in southern Syria. Israel has declined to comment.

The Airbus A320 had been coming into land at Damascus International Airport when it was forced to divert to the nearest alternative airfield, the Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia in northwest Syria, which is operated by the Russian military.

Konashenkov did not name the airline but data from Flight Radar indicated it was a Syrian Cham Wings plane. The airline could not immediately be reached for comment.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal is to end Tehran’s military presence in the country, which has been locked in a civil war since 2011.

Konashenkov accused Israel of using civilian aircraft as cover to block Syrian air defences from responding to Israeli combat missions, which he said has become a characteristic feature of the Israeli air force.

“Such operations by Israeli strategists gamble [with] the lives of hundreds of innocent people,” Konashenkov said. “The movement of regular passenger flights both in Syrian airspace and around the world is carried out in known, high-altitude echelons, which Israeli radar can clearly see.”

