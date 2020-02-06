World

Singapore business meeting hotbed of new virus infections

The WHO is investing a 100-strong Singapore business event from which three people are already infected

06 February 2020 - 13:29 John Geddie
The entrance to the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel, where a business meeting attended by over a hundred participants that has been linked to several novel coronavirus cases in Malaysia and South Korea was held, in Singapore on February 6 2020. Picture: AFP/ROSLAN RAHMAN
The entrance to the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel, where a business meeting attended by over a hundred participants that has been linked to several novel coronavirus cases in Malaysia and South Korea was held, in Singapore on February 6 2020. Picture: AFP/ROSLAN RAHMAN

Singapore — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has begun an investigation into three virus infections linked to an international business meeting in Singapore last month, heightening concerns about the spread of the disease outside China.

The cases linked to the meeting provide more evidence that the coronavirus is spreading through human-to-human contact outside China, which the WHO has said is deeply concerning and could signal a much larger outbreak.

“The WHO is co-ordinating with relevant ministries of health in relation to it,” spokesperson Olivia Lawe-Davies said in response to questions from Reuters. “As countries are stepping up surveillance, the detection of more cases of local transmission can be expected.”

The cases, in Malaysia and South Korea, have been linked to a 100-strong meeting in Singapore of staff from an as-yet-unnamed multinational sales firm, while one Chinese delegate was from the central city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

The sister of a Malaysian who attended has since been infected, while Singapore said virus symptoms have surfaced in four of the firm’s local staff. Authorities have not revealed the name of the company, although Korea has said it was an international sales firm.

Malaysia offered the first revelation when it confirmed the case of a  citizen who had attended the meeting at the plush Grand Hyatt hotel near the city-state’s Orchard Road shopping district.

South Korea then confirmed two cases involving its citizens who had also attended. The Koreans and the Malaysian shared a buffet meal during the conference, South Korean media said.

Of 109 meeting participants, 94 were from overseas and have since left Singapore, its health ministry said, adding that four local staff were referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The hotel will carry out “thorough sanitisation and deep cleaning” of guest rooms that were potentially affected and will monitor staff and guests for symptoms, its GM Willi Martin, said.

Singapore has reported 28 cases of the coronavirus, some involving domestic transmissions.

Several firms in Singapore have suspended business and media events, including a big travel fair and hotel trade show, but the Singapore Airshow will go ahead next week, although on a smaller scale.

On Thursday, China reported its biggest daily jump in deaths from the virus, an increase of 73 to 563, although only two deaths have been reported outside mainland China.

Reuters

Trade fairs, expos, conferences postponed amid China virus fears

China, Korea, Singapore — trade events in which billions of dollars’ worth of business is done are being postponed or cancelled
World
1 hour ago

How a contagion of political cover-ups spurred coronavirus spread

Chinese authorities have been accused of suppressing information that could have contained the outbreak earlier
Opinion
4 hours ago

First coronavirus death in Hong Kong

Latest death takes the toll from the outbreak of the flu-like virus to 427
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
UK aims for tariff reductions in US trade deal
World
2.
‘We have not reached the peak of infections yet,’ ...
World / Asia
3.
Court halts Bangkok promenade project to protect ...
World / Asia
4.
After the fires comes a cyclone — then more fires ...
World

Related Articles

Putin will close pharmacies that profit from the coronavirus

World

Chinese scientists seek patent for possible coronavirus drug

World / Asia

Coronavirus: is it time for South Africans to panic?

Features

High-risk Africa considered ‘fragile’ as coronavirus spreads

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.