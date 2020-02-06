China’s biggest LNG importer declares force majeure as coronavirus spreads

Singapore — China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the country’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has suspended contracts with at least three suppliers amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus, two sources said on Thursday.

They said CNOOC, which operates nearly half the terminals in China that receive LNG, has declared force majeure, which allows companies to suspend their obligation to fulfil contracts after unexpected events such as strikes and natural disasters.

The biggest suppliers of LNG to CNOOC include Anglo-Dutch energy company Royal Dutch Shell, France’s Total, Australia’s Woodside Petroleum and Qatargas, industry sources said.

The force majeure notice covers CNOOC’s LNG purchases for February and March, one of the two sources said.

China is the world’s second-largest importer of LNG, and its spot purchases of the super-chilled fuel and other energy products have almost ground to a halt as the coronavirus spreads rapidly throughout the country.

LNG traders said they were scrambling to divert shipments or find new outlets for cargoes destined for China, driving spot prices for LNG in Asia to record lows. “China was the place we sent cargoes to if demand was weak elsewhere in Asia but now people are trying to find alternative locations,” one of the traders said.

The sources with knowledge of CNOOC’s move declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. No further details were immediately available and a CNOOC spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters.

A Chinese international trade promotion agency said last week it would offer force majeure certificates to companies struggling with the fallout from the epidemic to give to their overseas partners.