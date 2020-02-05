World’s central banks play a waiting game with the coronavirus

Hong Kong — Global central bankers are biding their time as the coronavirus fallout reverberates through the world economy, which they had hoped was stabilising after its worst year since the financial turmoil of 2009.

While yet to respond with major stimulus, monetary policymakers across the globe have expressed concern and signalled a willingness to act if the virus delivers a triple and sustained blow to demand, inflation and financial markets.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that he wouldn’t hesitate to shield his economy. Australia, the developed-world’s most China-exposed economy, said it’s still prepared to lower rates if needed. At the US Federal Reserve, vice-chair Richard Clarida said on Friday that while it remains too early to determine the economic risk from the virus, it is a “wild card”.

The economic pain is playing out in real time. Nike became the latest company to warn of a hit as it said it has closed about half its company-owned stores in China as a result of the outbreak, which it expects to have a “material impact” on its operations in the country. World Bank president David Malpass warned on Tuesday of an enormous amount of uncertainty.

The upshot is that after racing to the rescue of swooning economies in 2019, central bankers are again having to assess a fresh downside risk to their economic outlook and new disinflationary impulse. Their hope is that the virus will soon be contained, enabling a swift bounce back in global growth, without them having to ease already loose monetary policy even further.

“Typically, what’s happened in the past, there may be a short-term impact of an epidemic or a pandemic, but longer term it seems to have relatively little influence and I think many observers are hoping that will be true this time,” former US Fed chair Janet Yellen said in Washington on Tuesday. “But we don’t know where this is going and to my mind it is clearly a source of uncertainty and risk to the global outlook.”

US stocks rallied with crude and copper, while treasuries plunged as investors speculated about the global economy withstanding the effect from the still-spreading coronavirus after China’s market sell-off eased.

Policy dilemma

A dilemma for central banks is that their key rates are already at, or still near, historical lows. Estimates by Bloomberg Economics show that benchmarks across major, advanced economies are already back below neutral, the rate that balances full employment and low inflation.

While that may leave them reluctant to cut in case they need ammunition to fight a future downturn, they may choose to do so in the hope of warding off a renewed economic downturn.