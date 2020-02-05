World

Putin will close pharmacies that profit from the coronavirus

Russia shares a 4,000km border with China and has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus

05 February 2020 - 17:16 agency staff
Tourists wearing face masks walk in Red Square in downtown Moscow. Picture: AFP/DIMITAR DILKOFF
Tourists wearing face masks walk in Red Square in downtown Moscow. Picture: AFP/DIMITAR DILKOFF

Moscow — On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the closure of pharmacies accused of hiking prices of face masks, as demand soars over fears that the deadly coronavirus could spread.

Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said profiteering from the brisk sales of masks is wrong and pharmacies that engage in price gouging should be punished.

“They should be stripped of their licences to carry out their work. That’s all,” said Putin. “They’ve decided to rake in the cash,” he added, saying officials could make an example of some pharmacies to deter the rest.

He said Russia has a wide network of pharmacies so nobody would experience drug shortages.

Russia, which shares a 4,000km border with China, has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Both patients are Chinese citizens and they are being treated in hospitals in Siberia.

Russia has closed the land border with China and introduced a number of other measures to halt the spread of the virus.

Some complained on social media that some pharmacies have sold out of surgical masks as many rush to stock up.

Deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova, who is in charge of a task-force to battle the spread of the virus, told the meeting that one pharmacy chain had hiked the prices of masks.

“Some pharmacies have increased prices to between 70 and 100 roubles ($1.10 to $1.60) whereas a mask would sell for 1.5 roubles before the New Year,” she said at the meeting with Putin.

The government has set up a hotline for people to report price gouging, she said, adding, “We have got the situation under control.” 

AFP

World’s central banks play a waiting game with the coronavirus

It’s too soon to panic, seems to be the response from central banks, with the coronavirus troubling a few should it not be contained soon
World
6 hours ago

Chinese scientists seek patent for possible coronavirus drug

The antiviral drug remdesivir could be used to treat the virus that has paralysed large parts of China
World
3 hours ago

No need to evacuate SA citizens due to coronavirus, Chinese ambassador says

Lin Songtian says China is better placed to deal with the crisis, given its financial muscle
National
2 days ago

High-risk Africa considered ‘fragile’ as coronavirus spreads

The continent has more than doubled the number of laboratories equipped to diagnose the virus
World
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Overreaction will do more damage than the virus ...
Opinion
2.
CERN lab dumps Facebook over data security ...
World / Europe
3.
Nigeria expects explosive growth in mining as it ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Putin will close pharmacies that profit from the ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.