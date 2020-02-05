World

Human rights groups call for release of Moroccan citizens

05 February 2020 - 16:16 Agency Staff
Demonstrators shoot slogans during a demonstration in support to Omar Radi, a Moroccan journalist detained over tweet criticising a judge, on December 28 2019, in the city of Rabat. Picture: STR/ AFP/ GETTY IMAGES
Demonstrators shoot slogans during a demonstration in support to Omar Radi, a Moroccan journalist detained over tweet criticising a judge, on December 28 2019, in the city of Rabat. Picture: STR/ AFP/ GETTY IMAGES

Rabat — Human rights groups called on Wednesday for the release of at least 10 Moroccan citizens arrested and prosecuted over the past five months who “did nothing but peacefully express critical opinions”.

Those arrested include students, artists, citizen journalists and social media commentators, Human Rights Watch and the Moroccan Association for Human Rights said.

They face such charges as showing a “lack of due respect for the king”, “defaming state institutions” and “offending public officials”.

“Some have targeted the wealth and lifestyle of King Mohammed VI, contrasting it with what they perceive as the state’s failure to guarantee basic rights and economic opportunities for young Moroccans,” the rights groups said in a joint statement.

“Others encouraged people to participate in protests against socio-economic injustice.”

The rights groups said the Moroccan authorities are carrying out prosecutions under the criminal law rather than the four-year-old Press and Publications Law to enable the courts to hand down prison sentences where they saw fit.

“An increasing number of Moroccans are taking to social media to express bold political opinions, including about the king, as is their right,” said Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa communications director, Ahmed Benchemsi.

“As self-censorship erodes, the authorities have stepped in to frantically try to reinstate the red lines.”

A campaign called #freekoulchi (free them all) was recently launched on Twitter to denounce the wave of prosecutions.

Asked about the prosecutions in January, government spokesperson Hassan Abyaba insisted “the human rights situation in Morocco is not regressing”.

He said there was a distinction between “those who express themselves freely and those who commit crimes punishable by law”.

Human Rights Watch said that in partnership with the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, it is launching a list of free-speech cases it will keep regularly updated.

Among those already on the list are the operators of popular YouTube channels “Moul Kaskita” and “We Love You, Morocco”, who were sentenced to four and three years in prison, respectively, for showing disrespect to the king.

Another is Omar Radi, a journalist who faces up to a year in prison for criticising a judge in a tweet.

In April 2019, Radi criticised judge Lahcen Tolfi after he upheld sentences of up to 20 years in jail against leaders of a protest movement that rocked the country in 2016 and 2017.

“Expressing nonviolent opinions should never be a crime sanctioned by prison terms,” said Moroccan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Youssef Raissouni.

AFP

Increasing violence diminishes protesters’ often legitimate grievances

SA will not crack down in the way India did, but increasing violence could legitimise a hard-line police response, write Karen Heese and Kevin Allan
Opinion
1 week ago

Sudan sentences 27 to hang for teacher’s killing during protests

The national intelligence service staff have been convicted of beating the teacher when he was in detention
World
1 month ago

Africans take up the fight to free the continent from fossil fuel dependency

Despite numerous promises, those in power are allowing the oil, gas and coal lobby to delay appropriate action
Opinion
1 month ago

Algeria gets a new president but citizens are not impressed

Abdelmadjid Tebboune won the election on just a 39.9% voter turnout, the country's lowest, and is seen as a regime insider
World
1 month ago

Sudan marks anniversary of uprising that ousted Bashir

Thousands will descend on the town of Atbara to pay tribute to the 2018 protesters
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Nigeria expects explosive growth in mining as it ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Putin will close pharmacies that profit from the ...
World
3.
Geingob remains Namibia’s president as opposition ...
World / Africa
4.
High-risk Africa considered ‘fragile’ as ...
World

Related Articles

In Algeria and Sudan, a second Arab spring is brewing

Opinion

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tenacious instability threatens Africa’s 2018 growth prospects

Opinion / Columnists

Morocco loosens currency peg to boost exports and foreign investment

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.