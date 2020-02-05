World

High-risk Africa considered ‘fragile’ as coronavirus spreads

The continent has more than doubled the number of laboratories equipped to diagnose the virus

05 February 2020 - 16:33 Juliette Jabkhiro and Kate Kelland
Health workers waits to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, January 30 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Health workers waits to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, January 30 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

Dakar/London — An isolation ward stands ready at a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan. Laboratories in Senegal and Madagascar have the testing equipment they need. Passengers arriving at airports in Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea are being screened for fever and other viral symptoms.

Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it has activated its emergency operations centre in the face of what global health officials say is a high risk that the coronavirus disease epidemic that began in China will spread to its borders.

On a poor continent where healthcare capacity is limited, early detection of any outbreak will be crucial.

The fear is great that a spreading epidemic of coronavirus infections will be hard to contain in countries where health systems are already overburdened with cases of Ebola, measles, malaria and other deadly infectious diseases.

“The key point is to limit transmission from affected countries and the second point is to ensure that we have the capacity to isolate and also to provide appropriate treatment to people that may be infected,” said Michel Yao, emergency operations programme manager at the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, the Congo.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is barring its citizens from flying to China. Burkina Faso has asked Chinese citizens to delay travelling to Burkina, and is warning that they face quarantine if they do. Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda have all suspended flights to China.

“What we are emphasising to all countries is that they should at least have early detection,” Yao said. “We know how fragile the health system is on the African continent and these systems are already overwhelmed by many ongoing disease outbreaks, so for us it is critical to detect earlier to that we can prevent the spread.”

John Nkengasong, Africa’s CDC director, told a briefing in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa this week that the activation of the emergency operations centre will create a single incident system to manage the outbreak across the continent.

The Africa CDC will also hold a training workshop in Senegal for 15 African countries on laboratory diagnosis, he said.

The continent has more than doubled the number of laboratories now equipped to diagnose the viral infection, this week adding facilities in Ghana, Madagascar and Nigeria and to established testing labs in SA and Sierra Leone.

A spokesperson for the WHO’s Africa region said, “By the end of the week we expect that an additional 24 countries [in Africa] will receive the reagents needed to conduct the tests and will have the test running.” 

Reuters

World’s central banks play a waiting game with the coronavirus

It’s too soon to panic, seems to be the response from central banks, with the coronavirus troubling a few should it not be contained soon
World
5 hours ago

No need to evacuate SA citizens due to coronavirus, Chinese ambassador says

Lin Songtian says China is better placed to deal with the crisis, given its financial muscle
National
2 days ago

Chinese scientists seek patent for possible coronavirus drug

The antiviral drug remdesivir could be used to treat the virus that has paralysed large parts of China
World
1 hour ago

WHO decries reports of alleged treatments for new coronavirus

The World Health Organisation plays down reports of new treatments and breakthroughs in China and in the UK
World
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Nigeria expects explosive growth in mining as it ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Putin will close pharmacies that profit from the ...
World
3.
Geingob remains Namibia’s president as opposition ...
World / Africa
4.
High-risk Africa considered ‘fragile’ as ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.