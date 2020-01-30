World

WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads rapidly

The US reports its first case of person-to-person transmission, the fifth country outside China to do so

30 January 2020 - 22:39 Lusha Zhang and Stephanie Nebehay
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

 Geneva  — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday declared the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries.

The US reported its first case of person-to-person transmission, the fifth country outside China to do so. Experts say cases of person-to-person transmission outside China are especially concerning because they suggest greater potential for the virus to spread further.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference in Geneva that recent weeks have witnessed an unprecedented outbreak which has been met by an unprecedented response.

“Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China,” he said. “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.”

The declaration of a global emergency triggers recommendations to all countries. It is aimed at preventing or reducing cross-border spread of disease, while avoiding unnecessary interference with trade and travel.

The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases detected globally, according to the latest WHO data, have been in China, where the virus originated in an illegal wildlife market in the city of Wuhan.

But nearly 100 cases have emerged in other countries, spurring cuts to travel, outbreaks of anti-China sentiment in some places and a surge in demand for protective face masks.

Reuters

Russia restricts land border with China as virus panic spreads

Markets shudder at the thought of what might happen if the situation worsens in the world's second-biggest economy
World
6 hours ago

China scrambles to get food into Wuhan amid virus restrictions

Farmers are picking vegetables through the night with some supermarket staff using their own vehicles to deliver to isolated residents
World
1 day ago

Germany confirms its first human-to-human virus transmission

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, has been passed on in Vietnam and Japan, too
World
2 days ago

Coronavirus locks down Italian cruise ship

A Chinese couple are thought to have the virus, keeping the 7,000 people on the ship blocked in an Italian port
World
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
WHO declares global emergency as China virus ...
World
2.
UN shuts refugee centre in Libya’s capital over ...
World / Africa
3.
Mexico’s economy shrank in 2019 for first time in ...
World / Americas
4.
US economy posts slowest annual growth since 2016
World / Americas

Related Articles

Global stocks slide as virus fear escalates

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains even though global investors remain risk averse

Markets

THE LEX COLUMN: Gold high on uncertainty

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.