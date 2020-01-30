WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads rapidly

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday declared the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries.

The US reported its first case of person-to-person transmission, the fifth country outside China to do so. Experts say cases of person-to-person transmission outside China are especially concerning because they suggest greater potential for the virus to spread further.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference in Geneva that recent weeks have witnessed an unprecedented outbreak which has been met by an unprecedented response.