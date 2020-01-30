World

Air France unions want to halt flights to China due to virus

Lufthansa and British Airways have suspended flights, Egyptair will do so from Saturday — now cabin crew wants Air France-KLM to do the same

30 January 2020 - 15:39 Laurence Frost, Caroline Paillez, Amina Ismail and Omar Fahmy
Air France jets at Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS
Air France jets at Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS

Paris/Cairo — Unions at Air France have demanded the carrier stop flying to China, cabin crew representatives told Reuters, amid concern that the flights may expose employees to the coronavirus and help spread infections.

The main Air France flight attendants’ unions asked managers at a meeting on Wednesday to end the flights to Beijing and Shanghai, officials at the UNAC and SNPNC unions said.

“When the staff see that other airlines have stopped flying there, their reaction is ‘Why are we still going?’,” UNAC president Flore Arrighi said.

European rivals, including Lufthansa and British Airways, have suspended China operations, but Air France and its Dutch stablemate KLM have maintained services on a reduced schedule reflecting a slump in demand.

Air France said it had no immediate comment on its discussions with unions. “Air France is monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in real time,” a spokesperson said. “The health and safety of its crew remain the absolute priority.”

Timelapse video shot at Melbourne's Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity shows a sample of the coronavirus successfully growing in the laboratory.

The number of deaths from the fast-spreading virus in China has risen to 170.

The call for a halt to China flights was raised during a full works council on Thursday, and some pilots’ representatives also backed the demand, union officials said.

Air France has already put in place a voluntary system allowing pilots and crew to opt out of China flights with no loss of earnings, and shortened staff layovers in Beijing to try to reduce their potential exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, Egyptair has suspended all flights to and from China starting on Saturday over the coronavirus outbreak, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters

Coronavirus: don’t let it go viral

China is in crisis mode over the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100 people so far
News & Fox
11 hours ago

SA prepared to deal with threat of coronavirus, says Mkhize

The health minister says SA has responded rapidly to ensure the virus does not become a national threat
National
1 day ago

Coronavirus locks down Italian cruise ship

A Chinese couple are thought to have the virus, keeping the 7,000 people on the ship blocked in an Italian port
World
2 hours ago

Germany confirms its first human-to-human virus transmission

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, has been passed on in Vietnam and Japan, too
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Donald Trump defence isn’t just wrong, it’s ...
Opinion
2.
BOE keeps rates steady saying stimulus not needed ...
World / Europe
3.
Air France unions want to halt flights to China ...
World
4.
EU divided on how to plug Brexit budget gap
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.