Trump’s Mideast plan faces dim prospects

Washington — President Donald Trump has boasted that his Middle East plan will find support, but most experts believe its unabashed backing of Israel and tough conditions for the creation of a Palestinian state mean it is doomed to fail.

“It is a nonstarter,” said Steven Cook, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “The Palestinians have rejected it out of hand as have Israeli settlers who are opposed to any form of Palestinian sovereignty,” he said.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has no intention to negotiate over the plan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who joined Trump for the announcement at the White House on Tuesday, appears to be counting on Abbas to reject it, Cook said.

The White House co-ordinated with Israel over the plan, which gives the green light to Netanyahu to annex much of the West Bank — a path he has already indicated his cabinet will soon take.

“It is meant to help Prime Minister Netanyahu survive his current political and legal struggles as well as to shore up support for President Trump among pro-Israel voters in his re-election campaign,” said Michele Dunne, a former state department specialist on the Middle East and now at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“There is no sign whatsoever that the plan will lead to negotiations,” she said.

The Trump administration spent three years working on the 80-page plan. The Palestinian leadership has boycotted Trump’s efforts, considering him biased after major steps such as recognising disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Contrary to some expectations, the plan does speak of a Palestinian state and a Palestinian capital around Jerusalem. But the capital would be in eastern areas such as the adjacent Palestinian village of Abu Dis, with Israel exerting sovereignty throughout the holy city.

The plan, spearheaded by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, freezes Israeli settlements for four years in areas eyed for a Palestinian state and would connect the West Bank and Gaza through a corridor with high-speed transportation, one of a slew of economic development promises.

‘Realism’?

“At a tactical level there are some good ideas, but without the promise of statehood for the Palestinians, they are meaningless,” Cook said.

Robert Satloff of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy welcomed what he called a dose of “realism” in the long intractable conflict.