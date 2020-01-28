World

In 2019, US bombed Afghanistan more than in past decade

The 2019 figure represents a dramatic surge in bombings in Afghanistan compared to the peak of president Barack Obama’s ‘surge’ in 2009

28 January 2020 - 12:56 Agency Staff
Children play with balloons along a street in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, on January 28 2020. Picture: AFP/JAVED TANVEER
Children play with balloons along a street in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, on January 28 2020. Picture: AFP/JAVED TANVEER

Kabul — American warplanes dropped more bombs on Afghanistan in 2019 than at any other time in at least a decade, according to the US Air Force, as Washington intensified attacks in the country amid withdrawal talks with the Taliban.

In 2019 alone, the US dropped 7,423 separate munitions on targets in Afghanistan, where the US has been enmeshed in fighting several militant groups since it invaded the country following the September 11 2001 attacks.

The figure — published online by US Air Forces central command — represents a dramatic surge in bombings in Afghanistan compared to the peak of president Barack Obama’s “surge” in 2009, when 4,147 bombs were dropped.

Since President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, the US has ramped up bombing runs over Afghanistan as the White House removed earlier restrictions that provided greater oversight over air raids aimed at preventing civilian casualties.

The UN and rights groups have repeatedly voiced concerns that the increase in air strikes across the country by US and Afghan forces have resulted in a major upswing in civilian casualties.

During the first half of 2019 pro-government forces, including the US, killed 717 civilians, an increase of 31 % from a year earlier, the UN reported last year.

Most of the deaths came from US and Afghan air strikes, often in support of national forces on the ground, the report said.

The increase in bombings comes as Washington and the Taliban continue to wrangle over a possible agreement that would see US troops start to leave Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

The Taliban have been pushing to reach a withdrawal agreement with Washington by the end of January and are prepared to “scale down” military operations ahead of signing a deal, their chief spokesperson said earlier this month.

The two sides had been negotiating an agreement for a year and were close to an announcement in September 2019 when US President Donald Trump abruptly declared the process “dead”, citing Taliban violence.

Taliban sources told AFP earlier this month they had offered to initiate a brief ceasefire of seven to 10 days to restart the talks formally, but there has been no announcement of the proposal by either party.

AFP

Taliban ceasefire hinges on agreement with US negotiators

Sources say Taliban is open to 10-day ceasefire  with US and talks with Afghan government
World
1 week ago

Iran ready to hand over downed plane’s black boxes to Ukraine

Iran is to grant a team of investigators from Iran and Canada access to the recorders
World
1 week ago

MTN’s ‘protection racket’ for the Taliban

Families of US service personnel are seeking damages from MTN and others for allegedly paying off the Taliban in Afghanistan
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Protesters mobilise to save secular India from Modi’s Hindu agenda

Surveillance tightened by a government nervous over the rise of opposition leaders such as the youthful Kanhaiya Kumar
World
1 week ago

Stampede at Iranian general’s funeral leaves at least 30 dead

Qassem Soleimani, killed by a US drone attack in Iraq, was a popular figure locally with huge crowds showing up in his hometown
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rising death toll and rapid spread of China virus ...
World
2.
Why no one wants to be a stockbroker in Nigeria
World / Africa
3.
Netanyahu cries off immunity saying it would be a ...
World / Middle East
4.
Russia expels Japanese journalist citing espionage
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.