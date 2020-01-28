DON'T PUBLISH | An interview with Sim Tshabalala: sustainable development and leadership at Std Bank

An institution that operates throughout the continent and is not defined by where its headquarters is. So that is what we are building and what we are aspiring to become.

When people look at our entity in Uganda, Stanbic Uganda, it is intertwined with the society it operates in. It is listed there and participates in the capital markets. It is run and managed by Ugandans. The board is governed and managed by Ugandans. We are shareholders and conduct ourselves with the utmost respect for the local laws, regulations and norms of Uganda.

The same applies in Nigeria. Standard Bank is the quintessential Nigerian bank. It is seen as such. We conduct ourselves as local. It relates to society in Nigeria and we conduct ourselves as a majority shareholder accordingly. There are benefits to being an international player and that’s why society tolerates us.

There have been interesting events that have tested us. You can say all these things in theory until you have xenophobia in SA and people ask “well, are you South African or are you African”? Is it appropriate that South Africans conduct themselves as such. That episode was extremely difficult. We proved the credentials of our institution and we were ashamed of the fact that South Africans conducted themselves the way they did.

But those South Africans don’t represent the 52-million South Africans. They had an important point to make but we have to have reverence of the laws and emotions of people in Nigeria and other countries whose nationals were in SA and treated with such disrespect. We came through that process really well, because we demonstrated that we are African and not just South African.

And how did you demonstrate that?

By speaking out publicly against the events and by engaging with the local leadership in each instance — doing it respectfully, organically, apologising when necessary, and reflecting our credentials as an African institution. I think if it happens again we would do the same.

Can you talk a little bit about your definition of the brand? What do you think about leadership in terms of Standard Bank and your personal leadership??

I am a lawyer so I start with categories and definitions. A leader is someone who provides direction and importantly provides people with faith and health. Faith and health is important in my own make-up, how I conduct myself where I work.

Here’s why this is relevant.

In modern work and in a place like Davos we are debating stakeholder capitalism. An important element of stakeholder capitalism is how you lead organically in an environment where there are so many conflicts and how you resolve those conflicts. I believe you then start with values and purpose. Standard Bank has a set of values and a purpose. You have to measure all your activities against that purpose and those values. And it just so happens that Standard Bank’s purpose and values mirror mine and the things I believe in.

I believe that ethics, faith and hope are all interrelated. We then talk about technology and whether there are ethics in tech. Is a spear technology? When is it appropriate to use a spear? During the first, second and third Industrial Revolution those issues rose and these issues are arising today. How do you use artificial intelligence? How do you make sure that your models aren’t biased, because mathematics and algorithms are all about assumptions? So how do you make sure that there is no racial agenda in those algorithms?

I believe that values and principles matter. As a leader, I bring that to the table in how I run the organisation and in the business objectives.

Standard Bank has been in existence since 1862. It has always played an important role in society and the notion of stakeholder management, even though people did not use that notion, has always been there. For example, from day one Standard Bank provided financial services to the wool industry; it was inextricably intertwined with the society in the Eastern Cape.

Standard Bank is committed to making sure the African continent plays its rightful role in the world. To do that it has to grow and provide the soft and hard infrastructure to allow people to participate. And so I believe this is the African century. We need to take this opportunity to contribute to Africa’s development, drive economic and human development, and contribute to a sustainable environment. All these issues are being addressed at Davos this week.

We reported from the UN last September because you were playing an international leadership role in signing the principles for responsible banking, leading more than 100 banks around the world to adopt a set of principles.

Yes, in addition to all that we already offer participants in the international world of finance. We participate in a whole lot of other institutions where we are contributing to making sure that the finance industry, and banking in particular, makes a contribution to environmental issues, social issues and governance. The argument we’ve made related to all of these areas is that it is actually quite important for the world to agree on a common set of standards in dealing with bonds, social commitments and governance.

All these instruments that we are assigning and committing to are important but they are potentially creating noise because there are so many different standards and commitments that you are making. So yes, we are signatories, but I keep taking people back to just the fundamentals. It’s about making sure that you are acting as an organ of society and contributing to all stakeholder demands, which are often in conflict.

So for example, you and I flew to Davos and that deals with the environmental issue. The carbon footprint to fly to Zurich and then to drive to Davos is enormous. So when deciding to come, how do you strike a balance between the environment, the carbon footprint and social issues? It’s important for social dialogue to happen. How do people get there? How do you and I as responsible executives contribute to that balance between lowering the carbon footprint and the social aspect of job creation?

And my favourite example: the instrument you are using to tape this conversation uses power and electricity. So how big is that footprint relevant to the importance of communication?

My point is that Standard Bank is participating in these discussions because it believes it is an organ of society and that Africa, as I said at the beginning, has to be a participant in those discussions.

This article was paid for by Africa.com.