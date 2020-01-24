WATCH: Why CEOs are seeing dark clouds over the global economy

CEOs of multinationals across the globe are showing record levels of pessimism about the global economy, according to a PwC survey released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The survey measures sentiment, but the views are reinforced by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) deciding to cut their forecasts for growth in 2020.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown joined Business Day TV on the line from Davos to discuss the views of WEF participants.