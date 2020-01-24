World

News Leader

WATCH: Why CEOs are seeing dark clouds over the global economy

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the views of WEF participants

24 January 2020 - 11:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA

CEOs of multinationals across the globe are showing record levels of pessimism about the global economy, according to a PwC survey released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The survey measures sentiment, but the views are reinforced by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) deciding to cut their forecasts for growth in 2020.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown joined Business Day TV on the line from Davos to discuss the views of WEF participants.

