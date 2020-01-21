IBM spearheading AI regulation and ethics debate at Davos

Washington/New York — IBM has called for rules aimed at eliminating bias in artificial intelligence (AI) to ease concerns that the technology relies on data that bakes in past discriminatory practices and could harm women, minorities, the disabled, older people and others.

As it seeks to define a growing debate in the US and Europe over how to regulate the burgeoning industry, IBM urged industry and governments to jointly develop standards to measure and combat potential discrimination.

IBM issued policy proposals on Tuesday ahead of a Wednesday panel on AI to be led by CEO Ginni Rometty on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The initiative is designed to find a consensus on rules that may be stricter than those industry alone might produce, but that are less stringent than those governments might impose on their own.

“It seems pretty clear to us that government regulation of AI is the next frontier in tech policy regulation,” said Chris Padilla, vice-president of government and regulatory affairs at IBM.

The 108-year-old company, once a world technology leader, has lagged behind the sector for years. In its fight to remain relevant, IBM has pegged its future on newer technologies such as AI and cloud services, but it’s yet to show significant revenue growth from those areas.

The IBM recommendations call for companies to work with governments to develop standards on how to make sure, for instance, that African-Americans are guaranteed fair access to housing despite algorithms that rely on historical data such as zip codes or mortgage rates that may have been skewed by discrimination. In the US, that would likely occur through the National Institute of Standards and Technology within the US department of commerce.

Rometty is hosting the panel, which includes a top White House aide, Chris Liddell; Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) secretary-general José Ángel Gurría; and Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser.

IBM also suggests that companies appoint chief AI ethics officials, carry out assessments to determine how much harm an AI system may pose, and maintain documentation about data when “making determinations or recommendations with potentially significant implications for individuals” so that the decisions can be explained.

Spearheading the AI regulatory debate gives IBM a chance to come back into the spotlight as a leader in cutting-edge technology, a position it hasn’t held for years.