Shipping needs at least $1-trillion to clean up its act

Huge investment in technology required to meet UN targets for cuts in carbon emissions, new study reveals

20 January 2020 - 16:24 Jonathan Saul
A CMA CGM container ship in Le Havre, France. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
London — At least $1-trillion of investment in new fuel technology is needed to enable the shipping industry to meet UN targets for cuts in carbon emissions by 2050, a study published on Monday showed.

The global shipping fleet, which accounts for 2.2% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, is under pressure to reduce those emissions and other pollution. About 90% of world trade is transported by sea.

The UN shipping agency, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), aims to reduce the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050, a target that will require the swift development of zero- or low-emission fuels and new ship designs using cleaner technology.

In the first study into costs, researchers estimated that the cumulative investment needed between 2030 and 2050 would be between $1-trillion and $1.4-trillion, or an average of $50bn-$70bn annually for 20 years.

If the shipping industry was to fully decarbonise by 2050, this would require further investment of about $400bn over 20 years, bringing the total to $1.4-trillion-$1.9-trillion.

“Our analysis suggests we will see a disruptive and rapid change to align to a new zero-carbon system, with fossil fuel aligned assets becoming obsolete or needing significant modification,” said Tristan Smith, reader at University College London’s (UCL) Energy Institute, which was involved in the study.

Apart from more than a decade of tough market conditions, the shipping industry is also contending with the exit of many European banks from providing finance, leaving a capital shortfall of tens of billions of dollars annually.

About 87% of investments needed would be in land-based infrastructure and production facilities for low-carbon fuels, the study said. This includes investments in the production of low-carbon fuels as well as the land-based storage and bunkering infrastructure needed for their supply.

The remaining 13% of investments are related to the ships themselves, including the machinery and on-board storage required for a ship to run on low-carbon fuel.

“Sustainable investing is here to stay,” said Michael Parker, chair of global shipping logistics & offshore at Citigroup.

The estimates were based on ammonia being the primary zero-carbon fuel choice.

The study was carried out by UMAS, which includes UCL and the Energy Transitions Commission, a panel of global experts. It was conducted on behalf of the non-profit Getting to Zero Coalition, which includes the Global Maritime Forum and World Economic Forum, which is meeting in Davos this week.

Reuters

Rules to clean up shipping pollution face enforcement bars

Countries home to about 15% of the world’s oil-refining capacity have so far failed to sign up to the pact
World
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Environmental concern mounting in developed world

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% by the 2050 target date will be a huge task
Opinion
1 month ago

Trafigura in ship fuel venture ahead of ‘seismic’ regulation shift

The commodities trader  joins forces with  Frontline and Golden Ocean ahead of the International Maritime Organisation’s new sulphur content rules
Companies
5 months ago

