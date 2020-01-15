World

Vatican gives papal nod to first woman to hold high-ranking post

Francesca Di Giovanni is a lay woman but also a specialist in international law and human rights

15 January 2020 - 17:07 Philip Pullella
Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, January 15 2020. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA
Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, January 15 2020. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA

Vatican City — On Wednesday, Pope Francis named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the secretariat of state, the male-dominated Vatican’s diplomatic and administrative nerve centre.

Italian lay woman Francesca Di Giovanni will assume a newly created post in a division known as the section for relations with states in which she takes the rank of under-secretary, effectively one of two deputy foreign ministers.

The Roman Catholic church only allows men to be ordained as priests and women have traditionally been consigned to the shadows of its administration. However, women’s groups, including the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), an umbrella group of Catholic nuns, have long called on the pope to appoint more females to senior jobs within the Vatican bureaucracy.

They cite figures showing that more than half of the world’s 1.3-billion Catholics are women and that membership of female religious orders is about three times larger than male orders.

A Vatican statement confirming Di Giovanni’s appointment said she will look after multilateral relations in the secretariat, where she has worked since 1993. Di Giovanni is a specialist in international law and human rights.

The Vatican, a sovereign state surrounded by Rome, has diplomatic relations with more than 180 countries.

Despite the pope’s promises to appoint more women to decision-making jobs in the Vatican, Di Giovanni joins only about half a dozen others to hold them. The two most prominent are Barbara Jatta, head of Vatican museums, and Cristiane Murray, deputy head of the press office.

Last year, Francis also appointed four women as first female councillors for the synod of bishops, a department founded more than 50 years ago that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic.

Reuters

Pope lifts archaic Catholic law used to hide sex abuse cases

Pope Francis has lifted ‘pontifical secrecy’ that has protected the clergy guilty of sexual abuse against children in the past
World
4 weeks ago

Respect women forced into prostitution, Pope Francis urges Bangkok mass

The head of the Catholic church condemned “immoral“ nuclear weapons, ahead of his trip to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Japan
World
1 month ago

Vatican security chief resigns over ‘damaging’ finance probe leak

Domenico Giani, a former member of Italy’s secret services, served for 20 years at the Vatican
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Iran calls for unity after angry protests over ...
World / Middle East
2.
Vatican gives papal nod to first woman to hold ...
World
3.
BA owner complains about UK taxpayers bailing out ...
World / Europe
4.
Malaysia walks a tightrope as it overhauls ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin in Rome to meet pope and populist government

World / Europe

Vatican to consider married priests in historic shift

World / Europe

After scandals, Pope tells his diplomats to be humble

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.