Financier Andrei Movchan bucks the trend by standing up to Vladimir Putin

Moscow — Prominent financiers in Russia typically avoid criticising President Vladimir Putin’s economic policies. Andrei Movchan is building a business out of it.

“The thrust of my clients is partly politically charged,” said Movchan, CEO of the fast-growing Movchan’s Group, which manages more than $100m for wealthy Russians. “My clients are people who read and watch me, which means that they want to diversify from Russia.”

Movchan, 51, is well known within Moscow financial circles. He was executive director of Troika Dialog, once Russia’s largest investment bank, and board chair of Renaissance Investment Management, which oversaw $7bn. He formed Movchan’s Group in 2016 and now advises more than 100 individuals, many of them from Russia. He also has 65,000 followers on Facebook, a platform that gives him a microphone to slam Putin and his policies.

In December 2019, he pointed to the outflow of people and businesses from the country, especially start-ups, while the state finances inefficient new businesses. In 2018, he was even more candid.

“Putin doesn’t have any policy … Russia is governed by completely rigid administrative system … There is no planning, no personal responsibility and only personal tasks,” Movchan wrote on Facebook.

The Russian economy has nearly doubled since Putin took power in 2000, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates. But living standards aren’t meeting expectations and sanctions imposed since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 have further stunted growth. It’s also one of the most unequal societies in the world, with 23 billionaires from the country tracked by Bloomberg worth more than $300bn.

The government is hoping 2020 will be better, fuelled by higher government spending and lower interest rates. The central bank has warned though that Russia won’t be able to significantly revive the economy without structural reform.

Movchan said he’s never received any pushback because of his harsh criticism, but others have not been so fortunate.