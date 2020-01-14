Threat posed by carbon dioxide has been underestimated, data shows

Paris — New climate models show carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a more potent greenhouse gas than previously understood, a finding that could push the Paris treaty goals for capping global warming out of reach, scientists have said.

Developed in parallel by separate teams in half-a-dozen countries, the models — which will underpin revised UN temperature projections in 2021 — suggest scientists have for decades consistently underestimated the warming potential of CO 2 .

Vastly more data and computing power has become available since the current Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projections were finalised in 2013.

“We have better models now,” said Olivier Boucher, head of the Institut Pierre Simon Laplace Climate Modelling Centre in Paris, adding that they “represent current climate trends more accurately”.

The most influential projections from government-backed teams in the US, Britain, France and Canada point to a future in which CO 2 concentrations that have long been equated with a 3°C world, would be more likely to heat the planet's surface by 4°C or 5°C.

“If you think the new models give a more realistic picture, then it will, of course, be harder to achieve the Paris targets, whether it is 1.5°C or 2°C,” scientist Mark Zelinka said.

Zelinka, from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, is the lead author of the first peer-reviewed assessment of the new generation of models, published earlier this month in Geophysical Research Letters.

‘Holy grail’ for scientists

For more than a century, scientists have puzzled over a deceptively simple question: if the amount of CO 2 in the atmosphere doubles, how much will Earth's surface warm over time?

The resulting temperature increase is known as Earth's “climate sensitivity”.

That number has been hard to pin down due to a host of elusive variables. Whether oceans and forests, for example, will continue to absorb more than half of the CO 2 emitted by humanity is hard to predict.

But the biggest wild card has always been clouds.

“How clouds evolve in a warmer climate and whether they will exert a tempering or amplifying effect has long been a major source of uncertainty,” explained Imperial College London researcher Joeri Rogelj, the lead IPCC author on the global carbon budget — the amount of greenhouse gases that can be emitted without exceeding a given temperature cap.

The new models reflect a better understanding of cloud dynamics in at least two ways that reinforce the warming effect of CO 2.

Zelinka said new research had confirmed high clouds in the bottom layer of Earth's atmosphere boost the Sun's radiation — and global heating accentuates that dynamic.

“Another big uncertainty has been how low clouds will change, such as stratocumulus decks of the west coast of continents,” he said. “That has been the holy grail of climate modellers for a long time.”

Recent observations suggest this type of cloud cover decreases with warming, which means less of the Sun's energy gets bounced back into space by white surfaces.

For most of the last 10,000 years — during which time humanity's numbers swelled from a few million to 7.6-billion — the concentration of CO 2 in the atmosphere was a nearly constant 280 parts per million (ppm).

But at the start of the 19th century as the Industrial Revolution kicked into high gear, fuelled by oil, gas and especially coal, the number of CO 2 molecules in the air shot up.

Shifting perceptions

Today the concentration stands at 412ppm, a 45% rise — half of it in the last three decades.

Last year alone, human activity injected more than 41 billion tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere, some five million tonnes per hour.

With one degree Celsius of warming so far, the world is coping with increasingly deadly heatwaves, droughts, floods and tropical cyclones made more destructive by rising seas.

In the 1890s, Swedish chemist Svante Arrhenius calculated that doubling CO 2 would eventually lift Earth's average surface temperature 5°C or 6°C, though he later revised the figure to 4°C.

Remarkably, he recognised that burning fossil fuels could one day drive such a change.

By the late 1970s, scientists settled on a climate sensitivity of 3°C (plus-or-minus 1.5°C), corresponding to about 560 ppm of CO 2 in the atmosphere.

That assessment remained largely unchanged — until now.

The IPCC, the UN's climate advisory body, posits four scenarios for future warming, depending on how aggressively humanity works to reduce greenhouse gases.

The most ambitious — in line with the Paris goal of capping temperature rise to “well below” 2°C — would require slashing CO 2 emissions by more than 10% per year, starting now.

At the other extreme, a so-called “business-as-usual” trajectory of increased fossil fuel use would leave large swathes of the planet uninhabitable by century's end.

The first scenario has become wishful thinking, according to many scientists, while the worst-case is unlikely unless Earth itself begins releasing natural stores of greenhouse gases from, say, melting permafrost.

That leaves two middle-of-the-road scenarios — known as RCP4.5 and RCP6.0 — that more likely reflect our climate future.

According to the IPCC, the first would correspond to 538ppm of CO 2 in the atmosphere, while a RCP6.0 pathway would see an increase in CO 2 concentration to 670ppm.

‘Heated debate’

A doubling of 1850s CO 2 levels to about 570ppm falls between the two, and thus takes on a real-world importance that probably would have startled Arrhenius, the late 19th-century Swedish chemist.

“Right now, there is an enormously heated debate within the climate modelling community,” said Earth system scientist Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.