Life on the lam may lose Carlos Ghosn most of his money

London/Tokyo — Life on the run is proving expensive for Carlos Ghosn. The cost of his escape included $14m in forfeited bail money while the operation that saw him celebrate New Year’s Eve in Beirut could have cost $15m or more.

That includes $350,000 for the private jet that spirited the former automotive executive from Osaka to Istanbul and millions of dollars for his multi-country extraction that would have taken a team of as many as 25 people half a year to plan, according to a private security expert who said he wasn’t involved and asked not to be identified given the nature of the operation.

Such outflows have seen Ghosn’s fortune shrink by 40% since he was arrested more than a year ago at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, according to estimates by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune is now calculated to be about $70m, down from about $120m at the time of his first court appearance a year ago.

‘Mission impossible’

In fiery, freewheeling form at a two-and-a-half hour press conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Ghosn repeatedly proclaimed his innocence against allegations he understated his income and raided corporate resources for personal gain; accused Japanese prosecutors, government officials and Nissan Motor executives of conspiring to topple him; and insisted he would clear his name.

“I am used to what you call mission impossible,” he said in response to questions from the assembled reporters. “You can expect me in the next weeks to take some initiatives to tell you how I’m going to clear my name.”

That might include a tell-all book. Ghosn plans to publish the story of his arrest, according to a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

His downfall has already seen him lose millions in payouts. Last year, Nissan canceled retirement and stock-linked compensation and Renault said he won’t benefit from a non-compete agreement he signed in 2015 and stock-based payments that were conditional on his staying at the company. Many of the charges against him centre on retirement payments, totaling more than $140m, which he hadn’t yet received.

French investigations

That may be just the start. French investigations examining the possible misuse by Ghosn of Renault’s money to host lavish parties and pay consulting fees are at a preliminary stage. Ghosn also agreed to pay $1m to settle a civil complaint from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which said he failed to properly disclose potential retirement payments, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.