Global losses hit $150bn as natural disasters rise
Frequency of natural catastrophes increasing, but world is getting better at mitigating the effects
09 January 2020 - 17:44
Concern about climate change came to the fore in 2019 as natural catastrophes ripped through parts of the globe. A leading reinsurance group said they caused $150bn in financial losses and claimed 9,000 lives.
Based on data from Munich Re’s NatCat service, one of the world’s most comprehensive databases of natural catastrophes since 1980, the company’s research showed that about 820 natural disasters which took place last year hit developed countries hardest in terms of financial losses, while poorer nations suffered the highest number of fatalities.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.