First phase of China-US trade deal to be signed next week

Donald Trump will go to Beijing for negotiations on the second, larger part of the deal ‘at a later stage’

09 January 2020 - 11:22 agency staff
US President Donald Trump (left) gestures to China's President Xi Jinping (right). Picture: AFP/NICOLAS ASFOURI
US President Donald Trump (left) gestures to China's President Xi Jinping (right). Picture: AFP/NICOLAS ASFOURI

Beijing — China said on Thursday that vice-premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the phase-one deal with the US that has lowered trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

The signing will cap a nearly two-year spat that threatened to throttle the global economy as the two countries exchanged tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of two-way trade.

Liu, China’s top negotiator in the trade conflict, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday to sign the deal, the commerce ministry said.

US President Donald Trump announced last week that the two countries would sign the mini-agreement — the first part of a wider pact between the two — on January 15, but Beijing had yet to confirm the trip.

“At the invitation of the US, Liu He will be leading a delegation to Washington from January 13 to January 15 to sign the phase-one deal,” commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a weekly news briefing. “Both parties are in close communication regarding the detailed arrangement of the signing,” he said, without providing more details.

US and Chinese officials have said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution.

Trump also cancelled plans to impose tariffs on $160bn in Chinese merchandise in mid-December — including hot consumer items such as mobile phones — but punishing tariffs remain on about $250bn worth of goods, including machinery and many electronic items.

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer has said China committed to a minimum of $200bn in increased purchases over the next two years from US manufacturers, farmers, energy producers and service providers.

However, Gao refused to confirm the figure at Thursday’s news conference.

Trump said last week that he would travel to Beijing for negotiations on the next part of the wider deal “at a later date”, but Gao said he had “no further information on phase two” of the negotiations.

Observers say the trade war, which has also had ramifications for other economies globally, may have ushered in a long-term de-coupling of trade relations between the two economic powerhouses.

The truce also partially removes a thorn in the side of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has to deal with a slowing economy and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

AFP

