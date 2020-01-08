World

Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers in Japan refuse to comply with seizure warrant

‘We exercised the right to refuse the seizure … and asked them to leave without entering our office,’ the lawyers said in a statement

08 January 2020 - 10:56 Agency Staff
Carlos Ghosn. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Carlos Ghosn. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Tokyo — Lawyers for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday refused to turn over a computer used by the vehicle tycoon before he jumped bail and fled the country in December.

Prosecutors arrived at the offices of one of Ghosn's Japanese lawyers with a warrant for seizure of the machine — only to be told to go away.

“Tokyo district prosecutors came to our office with a warrant to seize items used by Mr Ghosn such as a computer,” the defence team said in a short statement.

“In light of attorney-client confidentiality obligations, we exercised the right to refuse the seizure, as permitted under Article 105 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and asked them to leave without entering our office,” the statement said.

Ghosn was out on bail in Japan on financial misconduct charges before he fled the country for Lebanon in late December.

Under the terms of his bail, he was only allowed to use the internet via a designated computer located at the law firm of Junichiro Hironaka, one of his attorneys.

Ghosn is due to address the media later Wednesday in Beirut, where he has pledged to supply evidence that the allegations against him were a “plot” to prevent him from more closely aligning Nissan with its French partner Renault.

Ghosn's sensational November 2018 arrest kicked off a rollercoaster saga that culminated with his astonishing escape in December reportedly hidden inside an equipment box on a private plane.

Hironaka has said he was “dumbfounded” by news of Ghosn's escape, which he learnt about from the media.

Nissan has insisted Ghosn be held accountable for his “various acts of misconduct”, saying Tuesday it would continue to pursue legal action against him.

Ghosn hit back in a statement issued by his French defence team early Wednesday saying Nissan's investigation was “initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn”.

The statement accused the firm of conducting an investigation that was “fundamentally flawed, biased, and lacking in independence from its inception”.

AFP

Arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn is ‘pathetic’

Japanese prosecutors allege the wife of fugitive Carlos Ghosn made false statements during April testimony about meetings with an unnamed individual
World
1 day ago

Ghosn caught a bullet train as part of his escape from Japan

Details are emerging of how the former Nissan boss managed to flee to Lebanon
World
2 days ago

Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan: what we know

The mystery of the Nissan mogul’s flight to Lebanon could be unravelled when he briefs the media on Monday
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Deaths reported after car bomb at Somalian ...
World / Africa
2.
Boeing crash en route for Ukraine from Iran ...
World
3.
Evacuation warnings issued in Australia’s ...
World / Asia
4.
Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers in Japan refuse to comply ...
World

Related Articles

Interpol issues arrest notice for Carlos Ghosn as officials raid Tokyo home

World / Europe

Carlos Ghosn — right to flee Japan’s ‘justice’ or a financial fugitive?

World

Even with Ghosn gone, Nissan is unlikely to see a turnaround soon

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.