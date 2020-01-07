World

Arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn is ‘pathetic’

Japanese prosecutors allege the wife of fugitive Carlos Ghosn made false statements during April testimony about meetings with an unnamed individual

07 January 2020 - 11:50 Agency Staff and Samia Nakhoul
Carlos Ghosn, left, and his wife Carole. Picture: AFP/KAZUHIRO NOGI
Carlos Ghosn, left, and his wife Carole. Picture: AFP/KAZUHIRO NOGI

Tokyo/Beirut — Prosecutors in Japan obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled the country in December.

In a statement, prosecutors said they had obtained the warrant on suspicion she made false statements during April testimony to the Tokyo district court about meetings with an unnamed individual.

Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon.

He had been freed on bail after agreeing to strict conditions, with prosecutors arguing he posed a flight risk.

The conditions included restrictions on contact with Carole, which was reportedly among the reasons he decided to jump bail and flee the country in an elaborately planned escape that has outraged Japanese officials.

Ghosn's second wife, Carole vocally led the campaign for her husband's freedom, insisting on his innocence and criticising Japanese prosecutors for what she deemed ill-treatment after his shock November 19 2018 arrest.

She was initially prevented from seeing her husband, who was held in detention for more than 100 days after his arrest, and petitioned everyone from French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House, seeking his release.

Ghosn, once a giant of the vehicle industry, accuses executives at Japanese carmaker Nissan of manufacturing the allegations against him in a “plot” to prevent closer integration with alliance partner Renault.

A spokesperson for Ghosn says the arrest warrant is “pathetic” and comes shortly before Ghosn is to speak freely for the first time since arriving in Beirut.

“Last time, Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got rearrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife, Carole Ghosn,” the spokesperson said.

Carole Ghosn voluntarily went back to Japan nine months ago to answer prosecutors' questions and was free to go without any charges, the spokesperson said.

AFP and Reuters

Carlos Ghosn — right to flee Japan’s ‘justice’ or a financial fugitive?

The former head of Nissan has freed himself from the physical shackles of Japan, but now he is also free to name names and dish the dirt
World
5 days ago

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn cancels news conference

It would have been his first media briefing since his arrest in November after journalists had been notified about it just two hours earlier
Companies
6 months ago

Carlos Ghosn wins bail in Japan but is barred from seeing his wife

Motor industry boss faces four charges of financial misconduct ranging from concealing part of his salary from shareholders to syphoning off Nissan ...
World
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Australia becomes ground zero for firestorms
World / Asia
2.
Vladimir Putin meets Bashar al-Assad in Syria, as ...
World
3.
Four-day work week is a no-go for Finland
World / Europe
4.
Austria’s Greens and conservatives say they can ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Carlos Ghosn’s wife questioned after husband arrested for fourth time

World

Carlos Ghosn’s wife to appeal to French government for intervention

World / Europe

Ghosn vows he won't be broken after rearrest in Tokyo

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.