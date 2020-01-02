Kim Jong-un gives up on Trump and turns to nuclear-weapons build

Singapore/Seoul — Kim Jong-un is giving up on hopes that US President Donald Trump will lift sanctions anytime soon.

Alongside the North Korean leader’s latest sabre-rattling this week was a stunning admission: efforts to engage the US had failed. Kim’s plan now is to find a way to survive under crushing economic sanctions while building an even stronger nuclear deterrent to force Washington to compromise.

“We can never sell our dignity, which we have so far defended as something as valuable as our own lives, in the hope of a brilliant transformation,” Kim said, according to excerpts from an unusual seven-hour speech this week to party leaders in Pyongyang. “The DPRK-US standoff, which has lasted for generations, has now been compressed into a clear standoff between self-reliance and sanctions.”

While Kim blamed the crisis on what he called American treachery, his remarks were an implicit acknowledgment that his decision to play down his nuclear programme in a bid for sanctions relief didn’t work. North Korea still languishes under the same international blockade it did in 2018, when Kim announced he was prioritising the economy over weapons development, halted missile tests and held the first of three unprecedented meetings with Trump.

Kim’s latest plan sounds a lot like a return to his “byungjin line” of 2013, which called for paying equal attention to developing North Korea’s economy and solidifying its status as a nuclear-armed power. This time, Kim made party leaders pledge to carry out a policy called “the offensive for frontal breakthrough”, a strategy that he said would require political, diplomatic and military action. The nation must “tighten our belts”, he said.